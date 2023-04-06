HAKAINDE’S NARSCISSISTIC, EGOTISTICAL, ANGRY AND VENGEFUL BEHAVIOUR DANGEROUS FOR ZAMBIA – NAWAKWI

Hakainde Hichilema’s narcissistic, egotistical, angry, dictatorial and vengeful behaviour is very dangerous for this country, says Edith Nawakwi following the nolle prosequi entered into the Mumbi Phiri murder case.

Calling in to Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said it was ironic that on the same day a judgement was expected in the Mumbi Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa murder case, the state rushed to a lower court to procure a nolle prosequi, saying it was possible Hichilema might have been informed that he was losing his vangeful case.

“Hakainde should be extremely embarrased. Today the judgement in Mongu was supposed to be delivered in the case involving Mumbi Phiri and the co-accused. I am sure they may have discovered that their witnesses were useless and Mumbi and the co-accused were supposed to be discharged today,” Nawakwi said. “But look at the action of the government, they go on the same day of judgment to arrest the judgment … I am sure Hakainde was briefed by his handlers that’s why they were so frantic. They go to the subordinate court to procure a nolle when the matter has already gone past the Magistrates court. That’s why they have entered a nolle. It means they can re-arrest you tomorrow. What Hakainde has done is to avoid paying damages to Mumbi Phiri.”

Nawakwi said with this kind of unbecoming behaviour, President Hichilema should also take the judiciary to his community house where he shall be writing judgements in the same manner he has gotten the Anti-Corruption Commission, police, DEC and other state institutions under his “angry custody.”

“This kind of misbehaviour coming from a sitting head of state is intolerable for some of us. You can enter a nolle during submissions not on the day of judgment. Mumbi deserves to be compensated just like he has compensated all his friends in the Pheruna case, they have received K500,000s,” Nawakwi said. “This man is a tin pot dictator, worse than an emporer, worse than dictator Bokasa.”

Nawakwi charged that Phiri was put in prison in order to punish her, just because President Hichilema too was once incercerated, questioning where he stands with his Christian and democratic claims when he is behaving in such evil… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakaindes-narscissistic-egotistical-angry-and-vengeful-behaviour-dangerous-for-zambia-nawakwi/