HAMUDUDU COMES TO MASEBO’S RESCUE

Opposition Party for National Unity (PnU) president Highvie Hamududu has come to the rescue of Health Minister Sylvia Masebo

This follows the talk that has engulfed after Masebo was given a wrong speech she briefly read at a SADC meeting before realizing.

But Hamududu a former UPND member of Parliament for Bwengwa says there are more serious issues to occupy the country than the speech swap.

“The Minister’s speech swap should never be a main takeaway from the conference and a topic of the week, we should have been talking of the content of her real speech and the conference outcome!” Hamududu said.

He outlined the issues which he feels the country must discuss than the embrassing episode of the Minister.

“There are current and emerging issues that must fill the discussion groups, eg.

-COP 27 is just concluding, what are the issues and are we making progress in climate change mitigation in our country commensurate to pronouncements being made, etc

-as we enter the rain season, to what extent is agriculture support by government working, FISP etc are there better alternatives.”

The ruling party UPND Supporters are accusing the former ruling party PF of having schemed the speech swap to embarrass the Minister.