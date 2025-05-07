“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ZAMBIA’S IRON LADY : A TRIBUTE TO FIRST LADY MUTITA HICHILEMA “





By Timmy



Today, we join the nation in celebrating a remarkable individual who has been a pillar of strength for our President, Hakainde Hichilema, and a mother to the nation – Her Excellency, First Lady Mutita Hichilema. As Wagon Media, we take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for her unwavering support and dedication to the President, particularly during challenging times.





The First Lady’s strength and resilience are qualities that have earned her the admiration of many. Her unwavering commitment to the President’s vision and her role as a stabilizing force in his life are truly commendable. We recall the times when President Hichilema faced persecution and arrest during his days in opposition. Despite the challenges, the First Lady remained steadfast, providing emotional support and strength.





As a nation, we are grateful for her selfless service and dedication to the well-being of our President. Her love and support have been a source of comfort and inspiration, enabling him to navigate the demands of leadership with confidence.





In his heartfelt birthday message, President Hakainde Hichilema wrote, “From first love, to our First Lady. You bring joy to our hearts. Happy Birthday my love.” These words beautifully capture the essence of their relationship and the First Lady’s impact on the President’s life.





To Her Excellency, First Lady Mutita Hichilema, we wish you a happy birthday! May this special day be filled with joy, love, and celebration. We celebrate you as an iron lady and a mother to the nation, and we look forward to your continued support and leadership.



Happy Birthday, First Lady Mutita Hichilema!



WAGON MEDIA