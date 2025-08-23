‘Happy to a bredrin’: Vybz Kartel’s Usain Bolt’s birthday letter gets fans talking

Vybz Kartel and Usain Bolt stand tall as Jamaican legends in their own fields. Kartel, known as the “Worl’ Boss,” transformed dancehall music with unmatched creativity and global influence. His music pushed Jamaican culture onto the world stage.

Similarly, Usain Bolt became a symbol of athletic greatness. His world records, Olympic gold medals, and electrifying performances redefined sprinting forever. Together, these two icons represent Jamaica’s excellence in both music and sport.

They inspire pride, unity, and global recognition. Despite challenges, both remain deeply loved. Their names continue to shine, carrying the Jamaican flag across borders and into history.

Vybz Kartel’s Usain Bolt’s birthday letter gets fans talking

Vybz Kartel penned a powerful birthday message to Usain Bolt, sparking admiration from fans. He wrote: “Happy Birthday to a Legend. To a bredrin. To a King. 👑 more life n blessing to you and yours🙏🏿🥂🍾💯”. His words reflected deep love, brotherhood, and respect for the sprint king.

Bolt, born on 21 August 1986, just turned 39 years old. Fans celebrated his special day, praising his remarkable career and lasting legacy. Vybz’s heartfelt message stood out, showing unity between music and sport. Supporters noted how rare it is to see two national icons publicly share admiration. The post quickly went viral across Jamaican and international pages.

Many praised Kartel for honouring Bolt so openly. Others expressed pride in witnessing two global Jamaican ambassadors showing mutual respect. Ultimately, the moment symbolised unity, culture, and timeless greatness. Two kings, one message—Jamaica’s spirit remains strong.

Fans wish him well

After Vybz Kartel wished Usain Bolt a happy birthday, some fans came wishing the legend a great day.

@ZIGGY.HD “Another one a Jamaica hero ✅ him seh gaza to 🔥🔥🔥”

@Shelly-belly Real Page “The Greatest thing a jus more Blessings 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥”

@tamouchie_boutique “From the king of dancehall to the king of sprinting ,HBD to the GOAT Usain”

@thebridge “Happy earth strong @usainbolt 🏃🏿‍♂️ legend more blessings”

@Dahlia Foster “Happy birthday to our legend our forever champion @usainbolt 🐐🐐🏆🏆👑”

@gazagirl chan😍💕 “Happy king day more life blessings health wealth and prosperity 🐐🎂🎉”