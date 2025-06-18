Harare Councillors Clash Over Controversial Retirement Age Extension To 70 Years

The City of Harare councillors are clashing over the controversial proposal to extend the retirement age to 70 years.

Harare’s municipal government is embroiled in a heated debate following the adoption of a national directive that raises the mandatory retirement age to 70 years. The policy shift has sparked concerns among some council members who argue it disadvantages both aging workers and unemployed youth.

Harare Councillors Clash Over Retirement Age Extension

During a recent full council meeting, officials reviewed a human resources report that implemented the national mandate.

This follows President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s statutory instrument extending the retirement threshold for public sector workers, including local government employees.

Ward 16 Councillor Denford Ngadziore voiced strong opposition, stating municipal authorities shouldn’t automatically adopt all central government directives.

“This decision directly impacts youth opportunities,” Ngadziore emphasized. “We have university graduates waiting decades for employment while we continually extend service periods.”

The councillor highlighted the council’s evolving retirement policy:

“We’ve moved from 55 to 60, then 65, and now 70. Where does it end? Soon we’ll be discussing 75 or 80.”

Workplace Safety and Rights Considerations

Ngadziore raised additional concerns about senior workers performing physically demanding tasks

“It’s troubling seeing elderly employees climbing onto tipper trucks. We must respect their right to dignified retirement and pension enjoyment, just as we protect against child labor.”

Council Human Resources Committee Chairperson George Mujajati confirmed the directive’s adoption.

“We’ve formally accepted the government policy and are currently executing the implementation process,” Mujajati stated.

The debate continues as Harare grapples with balancing national directives against local workforce realities and generational employment needs. Whether the retirement age will be increased or not id yet to be reported after the councillors hit a consensus.