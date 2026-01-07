“Hard Work and Grace” – Funke Akindele Breaks Her Own Record as Behind the Scenes Hits N1.7 Billion





Nollywood filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has solidified her title as the “Queen of the Box Office” by shattering her own previous cinematic record. Her latest release, Behind the Scenes (BTS), has reportedly grossed a staggering N1.7 billion, surpassing the N1.6 billion benchmark set by her 2024 hit, Everybody Loves Jenifa.





A Testament to Focus



Celebrating the milestone on Instagram, Akindele attributed the feat to divine grace and sheer dedication. She used the opportunity to advise her followers and young creatives to remain consistent and avoid distractions in their pursuit of success.





She wrote:



“Hard work and grace have brought me thus far. In all you do, stay focused, zero distractions, and remain grateful for every opportunity you’re given,”





27 Years of Grit



Reflecting on her 27-year journey in the industry, the filmmaker acknowledged that the path was not always smooth. She emphasized that stepping out of her comfort zone and maintaining patience turned her process into purpose. She also paid special tribute to her fanbase for their unwavering support.





She stated:



“Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans because without them, I would be nobody,”





Still Showing



The record-breaking film, Behind the Scenes, remains available in cinemas nationwide as fans continue to flock to see the movie that has redefined Nollywood’s box office standards.