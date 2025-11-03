JUST IN: HARRY KALABA ACCUSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OF HYPOCRISY FOLLOWING HIS DECISION TO ATTEND TANZANIAN PRESIDENT SAMIA’S INAUGURATION





The opposition Citizens First (CF) has expressed concern over President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to attend the inauguration of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying the event follows an election widely condemned as fraudulent and violent.





CF leader Harry Kalaba questioned why President Hichilema chose to attend the Tanzanian ceremony after previously refusing to attend Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration in 2023, which he claims President Hichilema criticised over alleged electoral irregularities.





In a statement Mr Kalaba accused the head of State of practising selective morality in his approach to regional democracy, arguing that his actions suggest personal alliances are shaping Zambia’s foreign policy.

He warned that such inconsistency could damage Zambia’s diplomatic credibility and weaken its moral authority within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).





The Former Foreign affairs Minister has since demanded that the Presidency clarify Zambia’s official position on supporting elections marred by violence and repression, insisting that the country deserves principled leadership, not selective diplomacy.



