HARRY KALABA  CONTINUES GAINING MOMENTUM

PRESIDENT Harry Kalaba OF CITIZENS FIRST-CF,CONTINUES GAINING MOMENTUM.



BY: ARNOLD CHANDA CHILUFYA -ACC.



POLITICAL SCIENCE AND INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS-STUDENT



YOUTHS FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA (YBZ) -ADVOCATE.





As 2026 general elections near the corner, president Harry Kalaba and Citizens First -CF party, have continued attracting the attention of different folks (YOUTHS,WOMEN,MEN AND OLDs) to the party.





The Citizens First -CF party secretariat fondly known as the ORANGE office,has become like a tourist attraction site where people are flocking to see the God’s wonder-made.





People from all walks of life,are walking through to the secretariat to join and believing in the manifesto of Industrialization of Zambia as the only way Zambia can attain/realize its full potential.





SHIKULU Micheal is among many old folks who have thrown their weight of support on president Harry Kalaba and the vehicle Citizens First -CF party.





Citizens First -CF party under the leadership of the able leader President Harry Kalaba, remains the only moving vehicle to take Zambians to the promised land, where jobs will be created through the creation of industries in each province according to the God given potential of the province,hence many jobs and increased economic activities.





The recent victory the Citizens First -CF party registered in MUFILI WARD by-election, and the continued improved results in each election participated in,is signal enough of the confidence Zambians have continued to show in the the leadership of HK and his party.





It’s my clarion call to all Zambians to rally behind Harry Kalaba,as the country has become so polarized and divided. We need a leader who can unity all the 72 tribes as one. We need the leadership where all Zambians get job opportunities,not based on tribe one hails from but qualifications and being a Zambian as an advantage.



IN 2026, LET’S RALLY BEHIND PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA AND CITIZENS FIRST-CF PARTY.