HARRY KALABA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE



RELEASE HON. BRIAN MUNDUBILE NOW



Lusaka-Friday, 20th March 2026



We have learnt with shock that Tonse Alliance leader and Mporokoso MP, Hon Brian Mundubile was yesterday removed from the travel manifest, stopped from traveling and detained at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) for hours, before he was later transferred to Ibex Hill Police Station.





To begin with, this action by authorities is extremely suspicious. If the Law Enforcement Agencies had an issue or were conducting investigations on Hon. Mundubile, did they need to wait when he was due to travel abroad before they could call him for interrogations? Why didn’t they issue a police call-out for him but chose to stop him from travel and disrupt his travel plans?





This occurrences have become a very nasty practice by the authorities where leaders of the Opposition have been interrogated or refused or stopped to travel at the Airport as has happened before to the late President Edgar Lungu, the late FDD Leader, Edith Nawakwi, Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe and others.





It is now an established fact that the government of President Hakainde Hichilema has been routinely harrassing leaders of the Opposition and critics by subjecting them to unlawful harrasments, detentions, arrests and imprisonment.





This has recently been documented in detail.



The latest Human Rights Watch Country report has detailed Zambia’s extensive abuse of human rights and the state clamping down on Opposition political leaders and citizens’ freedom of expression.





The World Report 2026 released in New York City which covers human rights practices in 100 countries stated that the government of President Hakainde Hichilema had become increasingly authoritarian and hostile, passed oppressive laws, harassed, arrested and jailed political opponents and critics.





The report stated that these laws included new constitutional amendments that were passed to oppress the people and consolidate Hichilema’s hold on power ahead of the August 2026 elections.





The report also detailed cases of human rights violations and denial of civic and political freedoms Zambians.

It is for this reason that we call upon President Hakainde Hichilema to stop the abuse of Law Enforcement Agencies that have been weaponised against his critics.





Therefore the action against Hon. Mundubile does not follow principles of the due process of the law and therefore becomes illegitimate and must be abandoned.





The harassment of the Opposition is impacting on the country’s capacity to hold democratic, credible, free and fair elections.

Release Hon. Mundubile



Harry KALABA

President

Citizens First