PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



• Citizens First President Harry Kalaba gets New York invitation to receive the Global Inspirational Leadership Award this September



Lusaka – 30 July, 2024 – Citizens First (CF) President, Harry Kalaba, has been invited as guest speaker at the International Forum on African-Caribbean Leadership (IFAL) in New York where he is also billed to receive the Global Inspirational Leadership Award.



According to the invitation by the African Leadership Organisation, who are also publishers of the African Leadership Magazine (ALM), Kalaba is expected to speak on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on September 18, 2024, at the Harvard Club of New York City, under the theme “Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Drive Transformation towards Sustainable and Resilient Societies.”



“As speaker, you shall be expected to speak on the theme, from your perspectives and personal experiences during the opening plenary session of the forum in New York. You shall also receive the Global Inspirational Leadership Award during the forum, while also been conferred with a Special Congressional Commendations, from the South Carolina General Assembly, this is in recognition of your significant contributions to promoting African dignity and opportunities,” said Dr. Ken Giami, Founder & Executive Chairman African Leadership Organisation, African Leadership Magazine.



The International Forum on African-Caribbean Leadership (IFAL) is a flagship event held annually on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to bring leaders together in setting policy direction and as a peer-review mechanism.



Over the past 8 years, the event has become a platform that connects world leaders, especially from Africa and the Caribbean nations, policymakers, and private sector leaders, with a focus on the challenges and progress of the African people, strengthening trans-regional cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean nations and building strategic partnerships, bilateral cooperation, as well as increase engagements in trade and investments, innovation and technology transfer, culture and tourism, and other sectors.



According to Dr. Giami, the IFAL 2024 edition will connect African and Caribbean leaders, local and international companies, institutional partners, and all relevant stakeholders to reassess the need for collaborative efforts to address the complex challenges facing our world today.



“The event will bring together diverse perspectives and resources, crucial for developing innovative solutions to issues such as economic instability, social inequality, and climate change,” reads part of the letter to Kalaba.



Commenting on the award and recognition, President Kalaba said: “I am overwhelmed and greatly humbled by this nomination. We may be serving the Zambian people, but it is encouraging that the world is keenly following and noticing our efforts.”



President Kalaba joins the list of other global leaders to have spoken before at the International Forum on African-Caribbean Leadership, including H.E Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, H.E Irfaan Ali President of Guyana, and H.E Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of St. Luicia, among others.



Signed:

Frank Sichone

Chairperson for Information and Publicity/Spokesperson

Citizens First