Harry Kalaba  is the David that many have been waiting for- MAXWELL CHONGU

CITIZENS FIRST PARTY NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN MAXWELL CHONGU WRITES;



You destroyed his Party DP, he did not live to fight it but soldiered on to resurface in CF and proved you wrong by participating in the first ever parliamentary By-election in petauke were he came out third beating well established parties such as Socialist Party.





You called him young, he presented his rich CV demonstrating his vast experience in government were he last served as foreign affairs minister again he proved you wrong.





You said he was ridding on other leaders political limelight he moved away from UKA alliance and focused on mobilizing and organizing his political party CF again he proved you wrong.





You mocked him saying you can’t become a President in 2026 because you don’t even have a single councillor, he went on the ground campaigned and won a local government by-election in mufili ward of lupososhi again he has proved you wrong.





I am not a Pastor, Prophet or Papa but pin this message President Harry Kalaba is the David that many have been waiting for, his choice of party symbol, slogan will spread like bush fire ahead of 2026