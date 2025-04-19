HARRY KALABA RATES PRESIDENT HH’S PERFORMANCE AS HE CALLS HIM A “DICTATOR “

He Writes

Dear President Hakainde Hichilema,

Re: Performance Review – Yourself

This is my personal letter to you, and I’m writing it in the language that you can easily understand.

In the private sector where you spent your years, there is a practice called performance reviews.

The essence of these reviews is to develop a culture that rewards high performance and to recommend separation or other interventions for non performers.

Given that background which I believe you fully understand, I wish to remind you that on 5 ocassions, you applied for a job to be President of Zambia and 5 times, your application was rejected only to succeed on your 6th attempt.

Looking at the circumstances under which you were hired by the Zambian people after rejecting your application 5 times, you needed to demonstrate that you are a high performer that deserves to stay in the job after the expiry of your first term of contract.

You needed to prove and demonstrate why Zambians should re-hire you and extend your contract for another five year term.

However, your performance under review has been dismal and below average. You have rewarded people who gave you a chance after failing 5 times with:

– A terrible economy

– Ballooning foreign debt due to secretive and excessive borrowing

– Increasing cases of corruption in your administration

– Extended long hours of loadshedding

– High cost of living beyond the reach of most Zambians

– You have taken away their liberties and freedom of speech by enacting the Cyber crimes laws which installs you as a full blown dictator.

– You have stopped listening to the views of the very people who hired and gave you a chance after rejecting you 5 times by forcing constitutional amendments which are not in national interest, but only designed to perpetuate your illegal stay in power.

– The nation under your watch is deeply divided, taking us away from our unitary tradition of promoting one Zambia one nation.

– You have taken away the rule of law by usurping power and independence of Parliament, Judiciary and all investigative arms of Government.

Given the above glaring failures and many others confirming your dismal performance, you have no business seeking reelection or extending your mandate after 2026.

Zambians need to breath because today, they can’t breath as you are choking them with a heavy hand of a dictator!

It’s very clear, you are better off remaining in the private sector because public service is alien to you.

Yours in National Service,

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First