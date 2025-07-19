🇿🇲 HARRY KALABA WANTS TO SWITCH OFF POWER EXPORTS – AND OUR BRAINS TOO?



So ba Harry Kalaba went live on Emmanuel Mwamba’s Facebook show and said, “When I become President, the first thing I’ll do is stop exporting power to Namibia, South Africa and others—immediately!”





Ati immediately… As if power agreements are like cancelling a ka DStv subscription.



Let’s break it down simple-simply





✅ FACT: Zambia exports electricity under binding contracts, some signed during President Lungu’s time (yes, the same Lungu that Kalaba used to serve loyally in cabinet).





🧠 FAIR QUESTION: “Why give away power when we’re loadshedding at home?” But cancelling those contracts like a WhatsApp group chat has heavy penalties, kills investor confidence, and can cause the Kwacha to dance all the way to K60 per dollar. That’s not a joke. That’s economic suicide.





💡 REALITY CHECK: HH is expanding energy production—solar, hydro, and more. The goal? Power Zambia first, and sell the surplus later, legally and profitably. Not with noise, but with national planning.





🧂Imagine Kalaba becomes President at 08:00.

By 08:05 – cancels power exports.

By 08:10 – Namibia sues us.

By 08:30 – Kwacha crashes.

By 09:00 – He blames HH for “laying a strong foundation he couldn’t avoid.” 😂





Dear Zambians, let’s not fall for popcorn politics. The world runs on contracts, not campaign slogans. Power generation isn’t a tap you close “just like that”—unless you want darkness and debt at the same time.





🇿🇲 Zambia needs power, yes—but it also needs leadership with sense, not just soundbites.

