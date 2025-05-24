Harry Kalaba will not work with Socialist Party  that support Homosexuality- Max Chongu

By Max Chongu

WE SHALL DEFEND PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA FROM VERBAL OR PHYSICAL ATTACKS ORCHESTRATED BY POLITICAL OPPONENTS

We have noted with great concern a growing trend of unwarranted attacks towards President Harry Kalaba , engineered by self appointed political prefects under the umbrella of opposition unity.

We want to put it on record that we shall decisively deal with any organisation, Party or individual trying to attack the CF and President Harry Kalaba with all our might.

CF has always shown willingness to work with like minded mass movements, organisations, the Church, traditional leaders, NGO’s, human right activists, Civil societies, other opposition Political parties to mention but a few in pushing the National agenda anchored on unity of purpose among the opposition.

However our willingness to work with others does not mean that we can be bulldozed into an alliance or pact by any political Party particularly those with questionable history.

We challenge the self proclaimed political prefect of alliances to first declare it’s official party position on HOMOSEXUALITY before we can engage into talks of working together.

Let it be on record that CF will not work with any organisation or political Party that supports homosexuality under the umbrella of opposition unity for we are a Christian Party that highly upholds Christian values.

Maxwell Chongu

CF National Youth Chairman