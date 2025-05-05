Harry Kane wins his first trophy as Bayern Munich clinch 34th Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich have been crowned Bundesliga champions for a record-extending 34th time after Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg on Sunday.

The result sealed the title in dramatic fashion, despite Bayern’s own 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The Bavarians had come back from two goals down to lead 3-2 in Leipzig, only to concede a stoppage-time equaliser. That outcome meant second-placed Leverkusen had to secure all three points at Freiburg to keep the title race alive — but they too faltered, effectively handing Bayern the title.

The triumph marks a major milestone for English striker Harry Kane, who finally lifts his first major club trophy after several near misses during his career at Tottenham Hotspur. Since joining Bayern last summer, Kane has played a key role in their domestic campaign, contributing significantly with goals and leadership.

This latest Bundesliga crown reinforces Bayern’s dominance in German football, coming as their 12th consecutive league title in what has become an era of sustained success.

Though this season saw moments of inconsistency, Bayern’s depth, experience, and resilience ultimately proved decisive in a title race that lacked serious contenders down the stretch.