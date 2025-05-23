Harvard sued President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday.

According to legal expert Anna Bower, the school sued the president over the “revocation of its student exchange program certification.”

Aaron Parnas, a Democratic strategist, also flagged the lawsuit, saying Harvard “won’t back down.”

“Harvard is taking legal action against the Trump administration, accusing it of using 7,000 international students as leverage in an unconstitutional effort to punish the university for expressing views protected by the First Amendment,” he wrote.

Harvard itself said in a statement online that the school isn’t itself without its many international students.