HARVEST OF KANCHIBIYA’S CDF 2022 FUNDED RICE HARVEST IS LAUNCHED

As area MP Sunday Chanda shares…

“We have officially launched the rice harvesting exercise with the participating cooperatives in Munikashi Ward, Kanchibiya Constituency today.

Our vision is to have the Kanchibiya Rice brand hitting the market as soon as we have completed the value chain processes.

We look forward to communicating the quantities once the harvest is complete.

Accompanying me was the District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Mr Mulenga, Senior Agriculture Officer (SAO) Mr Ng’andu, Munikashi Ward Councillor Hon Bwalya, Munikashi WDC Chairperson and CDF Committee Vice Chairperson Mr Mukuka.

Next steps:

1. After harvest, Cooperatives will bulk the rice in readiness for an offtaker at an agreed market prices.

2. Samples of the rice to be showcased in Lusaka on a date and place to be communicated soon.

3. Under the CDF grants Programme of 2023, we shall prioritize applications for a Rice Polishing Machine under Munikashi Ward.

4. Three zones, namely Kapumfi, macheleta and nchubula zones will cultivate a total of 50 hectares of rice under the 2023/2024 farming season using the already existing seed and fertilizer.

5. Mechanization is the only way to go for increased productivity.”