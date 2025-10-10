HAS JOHN SANGWA BECOME “BORN AGAIN”?



By Reverend Lawrence Simweemba



It is shocking and disgusting to see how our national debate and political competition has sunk to the lowest pit of immorality.

Just because John Sangwa has declared interest in standing for the office of President, suddenly his nationality has become an issue of national importance and proposed investigation.





Others have even brought his marital status into question.

May be there is something I have not understood in the statements of those bringing this low level engagement into play. Please help me understand by answering the following:



1. Are you referring to the same John Sangwa who some of you, and the platforms you support, have both quoted and eulogised as an eminent constitutional lawyer, or a Sangwa is born anew and some of us are not aware?



2. At what point does the issue of nationality or citizenship arise ? Is it at registration or at presidential ambition? Does it mean anyone can become a citizen under our registratiin system?

3. Is it that apart from the issue of citizenship, John Sangwa possesses everything that relates to being a good leader?



4. About his marital status, does a presidential candidate require a form C from the civil authority to be cleared? Has the presidential qualification act been joined with the marriages act.?





My observation is that very few of our political participants are mature and reasonable enough to engage in sound and progressive debate.



For those of you who aspire or are already in public office, be reminded that we are all equal citizen and can all aspire to be president. No one should think they hold the key to who should parctipate or qualify to hold any office.



I believe there are laws and institutions that regulate citizens’ involvent in any endeavor within our republic. It is not for fellow participants to turn into referees .

Leave Sangwa alone and engage him only to challenge his ideas on governance of this nation.



Even if it has said ” the only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history” I pray that this time we look at our history as it relates to this matter. These attacks on Sangwa are an undertaking of shame and shallow reasoning.





If the organised wisdom of the UPND towards attacking and stopping Sangwa were deployed on the current energy crisis, loadshedding could have ended within two weeks of showing it ugly head.





Till next time



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Get in touch with us on WhatsApp +263786654620

#zambianwhistleblower #zwb

©️ Zambian Whistleblower