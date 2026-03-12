CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS



HAS SOMEONE EVER TOLD UPND HOW DANGEROUS CERTAIN FOOLS IN NUMBERS ARE?





It is one thing to talk about no opposition it’s another to ask oneself how PF a party in total confusion, without proper leadership and factions is still able to pull huge crowds like this.





Zambia is indeed a country that has no serious opposition but make no mistake, PF may not be active in politics at official level or with solid leadership but one fact you can’t take away from them is that they have the biggest weapon unmatched by any political standards-Structures.





CIC has covered by-elections countrywide where if these are properly unleashed they pose a huge challenge to UPND with all the best governance system at play brought by UPND through the republican president unfortunately politics wise they are non-existing.





If the coin was to be flipped and it is UPND that lost power to PF, by now, UPND would not exist at all later alone present itself to any normal person in public following the brutality it had in ruling with it’s cadres, theft of public funds, corruption, President’s children’s lavish styles that LEA’s are after them and so on.





How does one explain the massive job opportunities UPND has presented, the freedom that UPND has brought no more cadres, no more violence, economic reserve picking up, debt restructured, global recognition and so on.





In such a country one would expect that a mention of the word PF everyone will run away from shame and embarrassment because the new dawn really has no place for past instability that almost crumbled the very fabric of the state alas you still have people freely puting on PF with a face of a dead person and cheering they need change. This is a serious case study in modern politics and narrative of understanding the difference between governance and politics and understanding why the two must never be parallel.





PF is not alive because people wants it back or they miss it but because it’s structures that makes it from the foundation are intact and untouched. Whatever they did to keep them solid and get the faith they are enjoying in an overwhelming political environment that doesn’t seem to favor them one needs to ask what is UPND endgame strategy to counter such.





It is the battle of perception and narrative unfortunately as elections comes the Zambian constitution demands separation so that people gets divided and choose who they want in contrast to UPND’s (WE ARE ALL ZAMBIANS).

An army of coordinated ants in numbers can bring down a powerful lion.





The phrase “we are all Zambians” has affected UPND political structure, architecture and establishment to cause political weakness compared to the good deeds and intention it was meant to. At the end it’s politics that makes one be in government and not the other way round. Understanding this distinction helps to navigate the questions why PF still pushes to put up a face often dwarfing other political parties who can be the rightful challengers to UPND.





While PF structures remain solid and intact at grassroot levels amidst the absence of top leadership and instability at senior ranks on the contest to be president, UPND still can’t match them with months towards elections, UPND structures are in no solid base to put a fight sequel to 2021 as many complain of being neglected, forgotten, used and so on. The political paradigm itself is far from grassroot mobilisation but comfortable in the ruling elite circles, deals with people that don’t even help the party that put them in government and so on.





We borrow the narrative of Ms. Laura Miti that President HH may not be really worried about August 13th elections but his MPs are not in good shape, further, the President’s own words; he said he is not comfortable hearing that the President is safe and not his MPs he asks how he will rule if his MPs are not elected together with him: The answer lies how UPND Secretariat is being run currently is it in charge with it’s grassroot structures or not otherwise the MPs are indeed the gamers to watch come August it’s each one for himself and HH for us all. SALT SANA.



CIC PRESS TEAM