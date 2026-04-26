HE BROKE NO LAW, HARMED NO ONE, YET SOUTH AFRICANS SURROUNDED AND HUMILIATED HIM. GHANA SAID ENOUGH



A Ghanaian man named Emmanuel Asamoah was surrounded, harassed, and humiliated on South African soil by a xenophobic vigilante group who falsely accused him of being an illegal immigrant. South African authorities confirmed he had every right to be there.





He broke no law. He harmed no one.



President John Mahama’s government did not wait. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister personally called Emmanuel directly, and the government announced it will fly him out and cover every cost of his relocation and resettlement. Not a press statement. Not a condemnation. Action.





This is the message President Mahama sent to the world: No Ghanaian will be abandoned in harm’s way.



Now the question is on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s desk. Ghana sheltered the ANC during apartheid.





Ghana issued passports to stateless South Africans. Ghanaians bled in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale for South Africa’s freedom. This is how Africa repays Africa?



The perpetrators must face the law.



The silence of African leaders on xenophobia is becoming louder than the attacks themselves.





Africa Angle

This is bigger than one man.



Across South Africa, foreign Africans are being hunted, looted, and driven out. Nigeria has already warned its citizens to shut down businesses.





If African governments do not protect Africans on African soil, who will?



Note: This content covers a verified xenophobic incident.





We do not promote hate or retaliation. We stand for African dignity and accountability.



What should other African governments do to protect their citizens abroad? Drop your thoughts below.



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