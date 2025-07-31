‘He cheated on you with me in 2011’: Anonymous woman confesses to Rachel Kolisi

Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s love story once inspired South Africa. They met young and built a life together. Their bond survived fame, pressure, and fierce media attention. Together, they raised a beautiful family and supported each other’s dreams. Siya became Springboks captain, leading South Africa to World Cup glory.

Rachel stood by him through victories and defeats. Sadly, after years of love, the couple recently divorced. Their split shocked many fans who saw them as role models. Despite their separation, they remain tied by family and memories. The divorce journey has not been easy, especially under the harsh spotlight.

Anonymous woman confesses to Rachel Kolisi

Social media can offer support, but it can also wound deeply. Rachel Kolisi knows this pain too well. While navigating her divorce, an anonymous woman commented on Rachel’s TikTok post. She wrote, “Not somebody you want to mess with 😳.” The woman then claimed she had an affair with Siya back in 2011.

Nobody knows if her claim is true or a cruel rumour. Yet, this moment shows how online spaces can turn toxic. Instead of kindness, struggling people sometimes face judgement or mocking confessions. Rachel had been open about the heartbreak of divorce. Yet, some users seem determined to add more pain. The woman’s words quickly spread, sparking debate and speculation among followers.

However, the truth behind her story remains unclear. Ultimately, this episode reveals a troubling side of social media. While Rachel faces real-life challenges, strangers throw unproven claims into the public arena. Some forget that behind every profile stands a human heart, already hurting.

Fans call her heartless

After the anonymous woman confessed to Rachel Kolisi speaking about unclaimed story, some people had to correct her.

@jinny_d4 “You are cruel…I’m praying for you..”

@taylorkay24 “And you are a woman doing this to another woman weirdo”

@Linda Roux “Ffs was he blind or just drunk because you’re horrible ! Tsek here you rubbish”

@lukoto2 “Do you care ?? we don’t so go to the nearest hell🫂”

@Hamman Van Wyk “Stupid fok they first met each other in 2012 you are beyond stupid only looking for attention go ask your parents for it”