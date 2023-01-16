HE DIDN’T COMMIT SUICIDE, HE DIED FROM THE BEATINGS, SAYS SISTER

THE family of a 42-year-old man of Mtendere believed to have committed suicide after allegedly finding his wife in a threesome have dismissed the claims stating that other people killed him.

The older sister to the deceased, Mary Pepa has said that her brother Golden Pepa was infact beaten by his wife Mable Banda and two men believed to be her boyfriends when he found them at his home.

According to Ms Mary Pepa, she recollects that her brother, before his death, he turned up at her house with a bloodied face and narrated to her how he was battered by the suspect and two men.

She said that her brother stated that his wife told him that she has decided to get men into her life because he had failed to take care of her.

Ms Mary Pepa said that on the fateful day, her brother who is a football player for the National Assembly had gone to her home around 23:30 hours in Kalingalinga with a bloodied face.

She said that when he was asked what had happened, he recounted that he was beaten by his wife and her boyfriends.

“He told us that when he got home, he found his wife with two men in the house. He told us that when he asked his wife who the two men were, she told him that they were her boyfriends who were taking good care of her because he had no money to take care of her. He further explained that one of the boyfriend’s decided to run away because beating him was not a good thing because they would get in trouble,” she narrated.

Ms Mary Pepa told Mwebantu that her brother was then rushed to the hospital , but that his health detoriated and he died

She further explained that her sister-in-law, so is the suspect denied what happened and went to an extent of saying that Mr Golden had infact taken doom which led to his death.

“My sister-in-law does not know that my brother told us what happened. She even posted on Facebook that he died from consuming doom, but the hospital personnel told us he had blood clots from the beating and so we are waiting for the results,” she said.

And Zambia police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said police received a report of suspected murder in which Mable Banda, allegedly beat up her husband in company of two men after a domestic dispute.

Mr Mwale said the incident occurred on Saturday last week at around 19:30 hours.

“The sister to the deceased reported that her brother Mr Golden Lunda Pepa is alleged to have been beaten by the wife Mable Banda who was also believed to be the company of two other male’s in the house of the deceased did beat the deceased after a domestic quarrel.

Further,according to the sister to the deceased, she told the police that she received a phone call from from her young brother , who had taken the deceased to the hospital that he had died after being transferred to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) from Mtendere clinic,”