He Died For A Beer: Tragedy As Man Killed Over Spilled Drink

Man Stabbed To Death After Beer Snatched In Public Dispute

A beer drink turned into bloodshed after a man was killed during a heated altercation over alcohol near school grounds in Mhondoro Ngezi.

Mugove Katsande tragically lost his life on 27 June 2025 following a dispute with another man who allegedly poured away his beer. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of 37-year-old Tinashe Chamunorwa in connection with the killing.

In a chilling update posted on X, police said the suspect stabbed Katsande in the chest using a Columbia knife during a row that spiralled out of control.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tinashe Chamunorwa (37) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 27/06/25 near Nyika Secondary School Grounds, Mhondoro Ngezi in which Mugove Katsande died,” said the ZRP.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a Columbia knife on the chest following a misunderstanding which rose after the suspect snatched the victim’s beer and poured it on the ground.”

Witnesses watched in horror

The stabbing reportedly happened in full view of onlookers, sending shockwaves through the rural community. According to police, the altercation broke out near Nyika Secondary School Grounds, an area often used for social gatherings.

A resident who declined to be named said the two men had been drinking when tempers flared.

The deceased, Mugove Katsande, is said to have collapsed instantly after being stabbed. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police hunt second suspect

While Chamunorwa is now in custody, police are still hunting another man in connection with the incident.

“Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Vengai Chihiya who is being sought in connection with this case,” said the police in a statement.

They urged members of the public to assist with any leads.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” added the ZRP.

Police have not yet confirmed the value of the drink involved in the dispute, but a regular beer in Zimbabwe costs around USD1.00 (approx. ZAR18.00).

Residents in Mhondoro Ngezi have appealed for calm and urged revellers to resolve disputes peacefully.

As investigations continue, Katsande’s family is reportedly preparing to bury their loved one amid grief and unanswered questions.