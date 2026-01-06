“He Is Our Own Ronaldo” – Tacha Defends Osimhen After Clash with Lookman



Reality TV star and football enthusiast Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Victor Osimhen’s heated exchange with teammate Ademola Lookman.





The Pitch Altercation



Following the Super Eagles’ match against Mozambique, Osimhen faced severe criticism on social media for confronting Lookman on the pitch a dispute that required intervention from teammates and officials to separate the duo.





Passion, Not Disrespect



In a viral video, Tacha who owns a football team herself defended the striker, attributing his behavior to the heat of the moment and his intense dedication to the game. She argued that Osimhen’s frustration was valid, pointing out that he was ignored by teammates about three times when he was in a prime position to score. She insisted that anyone in his shoes would have reacted similarly.





The Ronaldo Comparison



Tacha went further to compare Osimhen to global icon Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting that critics are hypocritical because there would not be an uproar if Ronaldo had displayed similar passion.





Challenging his critics and the coaching staff, she dared them to bench the striker for the next game because she wanted to:





“see something.”



Public Reaction



The video has divided fans. While some agreed with Tacha that Osimhen’s “temper” is a result of his commitment, others maintained that his reaction on the pitch was unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.