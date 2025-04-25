“He is Pulling the Trump Trick”: South Africans Accuse Deputy President Paul Mashatile of Staging Assassination Attempt

South Africans Accuse Deputy President Paul Mashatile of Staging Assassination Attempt

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has come under public scrutiny following reports that one of his official vehicles came under fire in what has been described as a possible assassination attempt.

While authorities have launched an investigation, many South Africans are not convinced — with a growing number on social media accusing the deputy president of staging the incident to gain sympathy.

Gunfire on the N12

According to initial reports, the shooting occurred on the N12 highway after Mashatile had left an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng. One of the vehicles in his convoy was hit by bullets at least three times.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Protection Unit Did Not Return Fire

Mashatile’s spokesperson, Keith Khoza, confirmed the incident to City Press, stating that it is now being investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU).

“All we know is that the car was hit [by gunfire] after leaving the NEC meeting. The issue is currently being handled by the SAPS general responsible for presidential security services and the related arms of the police force,” Khoza said.

South Africans Express Skepticism

Despite the seriousness of the claims, South Africans on social media have cast doubt on the narrative. Some suggest the assassination attempt was “scripted” or “conveniently timed,” alleging that Mashatile may have staged the attack to divert attention or gather political sympathy.

Here are some of the reactions;

@mzansibranding1;

This is all rubbish once again.

He is pulling the Trump/ Zuma trick.

Fake assassination attempt for popularity.

Yawn.

@KobusKoekemoer;

This story is not make sure, I do not believe that someone shot at his car and got away. This guy travels with a lot of security guards and not even one of them shot back?

@ZengFuey;

Staged…

Bite meMade up story

@Makrila27;

He is lying, looking for sympathy..

@Reshman6698;

He’s lying this one. Wants attention for the next ANC elective conference. So many protectors and no one saw the shooter?

@OscarMabasa;

Staged, pulling a Donald Trump just to get more support. Trump got the real thing