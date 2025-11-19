‘He should meet me’: Widow of slain journalist fires back as Trump defends Crown Prince

The widow of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi fired back Tuesday as President Donald Trump defended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump defended the crown prince — who made his first visit to the United States since the killing of Khashoggi — saying “things happen” and describing Khashoggi as “extremely controversial” in a tense moment after a reporter asked about the journalist’s killing.

His widow, Hanan Elatr-Khashoggi, 57, responded to Trump’s claims, saying, “This is not justification to murder him.”

“The crown prince said he was sorry, so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband,” Elatr-Khashoggi said.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post opinion columnist, was dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2018.

A U.S. intelligence report during the first Trump administration found the killing was arranged at the crown prince’s order.