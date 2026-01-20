HE WANTED TO BAN SWAHILI FOR FRENCH — UGANDANS GAVE HIM 0.29%! THIS IS WHY WE MUST CHOOSE LEADERS WISELY





Mubarak Munyagwa, presidential candidate for Uganda’s Common Man’s Party, campaigned on BANNING Swahili and replacing it with French. His reason? “French has wider coverage in neighboring countries.”





The result? 0.29% of the vote. Just 31,666 votes. Second to last place.



Let this be a lesson to Africa: These are the kind of leaders we CANNOT afford. People ready to hand us back to colonial masters, erase our own languages, and prioritize European interests over African unity.





Swahili is a PAN-AFRICAN language spoken across East and Central Africa — a symbol of our shared identity and independence. And this man wanted to replace it with the language of our colonizers? For what?





To please France?

Thank God Ugandans saw through it. This is mental colonization in action — and voters rejected it overwhelmingly.





We must be vigilant about who we allow to lead us. Not everyone with a campaign deserves power. Some will sell our heritage for foreign approval without blinking.



Uganda spoke loud and clear: We are NOT going back!



African hype media