“He Was Ahead of Time”: AKA’s Old Tweets Go Viral After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s White House Visit

AKA’s Old Tweets Go Viral After Ramaphosa’s White House Visit

The late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has once again taken centre stage in public discourse—this time, posthumously—following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to the White House.

Known for his candid takes on politics, crime, and national identity, AKA’s tweets are now being hailed as prophetic and deeply patriotic.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Meeting with Trump Sparks Diplomatic Discourse

On Wednesday, May 21, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with former US President Donald Trump to discuss economic ties and to address controversial allegations of systemic violence against white farmers in South Africa.

These claims, often exaggerated or manipulated in Western media, have long fueled diplomatic tensions and public debates around land reform and race relations in the country.

AKA’s Tweets Resurface Amid Renewed Scrutiny

As reports of the meeting circulated, many South Africans turned to social media, digging up old tweets from AKA that seemed eerily relevant. Musician and media personality Robot Boii tweeted,

“Is there an AKA Tweet for what we just witnessed…?”—prompting a flood of screenshots and tributes.

One of the most widely shared tweets reads:

“If there really was a ‘genocide’ or ‘massacre’ … wouldn’t your government have announced the names or number of fatalities?? CNN fed you fake news, and you devoured it.”

The post not only counters the genocide narrative but also highlights AKA’s skepticism of Western media’s portrayal of African issues.

A Voice That Still Resonates

Another tweet by the rapper reads:

“Let no one deter you from your patriotism. Protect your country and its reputation at all costs.”

For many, this statement defines AKA’s enduring impact. “He was ahead of time,” wrote one user on X. Others applauded his fearless honesty and love for South Africa, with one noting,

“Long live a legend who loved his country more than its leaders.”