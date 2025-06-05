HEA WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST ILLEGALLY OPERATING INSTITUTIONS



….. Chankanondo University, Oasis Medical University College, Yesbud University, and ZIDS College are not registered and are operating illegally



Lusaka… Thursday June 5, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has warned the general public against enrolling in Chankanondo University, Oasis Medical University College, Yesbud University, and ZIDS College, as these institutions are operating illegally in Zambia and are not registered under the Higher Education Act, 2013.





HEA Corporate Communications Officer Birbal Boniface Musoba says through its Inspectorate Unit, the Authority recently conducted surveillance inspections in Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt Provinces, and found that the named institutions are offering higher education services without registration, in contravention of Part IV, Section 15 (1) of the Act, which clearly states that a person shall not operate a private Higher Education Institution (HEI) unless the private Higher Education Institution is registered under this Act.





Mr Musoba says operating outside of this legal framework is a serious offence.



“In accordance with Section 15 (2) of the Act, violators are liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years, or to both. The illegally operating institutions and their locations are as follows:





1. Chankanondo University – Lusaka District, Lusaka Province

2. Oasis Medical University College – Kapiri Mposhi District, Central Province

3. Yesbud University – Lusaka District, Lusaka Province

4. ZIDS College – Kapiri Mposhi District, Central Province





The public is strongly advised not to enrol in these or any other unregistered private institutions,” he said in a statement obtained by Smart Eagles.





“Qualifications obtained from unregistered institutions and unaccredited learning programmes will not be recognised in Zambia, thereby affecting graduates’ eligibility for employment and further studies. The Inspectorate Unit of the Authority was established under Section 10 of the Act to enforce compliance and ensure quality in higher education.”





He emphasized that this unit is empowered to carry out inspections without prior notice on any premises suspected of hosting unregistered institutions, as stipulated in Section 5 of the Act.





“The Higher Education Authority remains unwavering in its commitment to Ensuring Quality in Higher Education and remains committed to protecting students and ensuring that higher education in Zambia meets the highest standards of legality and quality. Institutions that violate the law will be held accountable, and appropriate enforcement measures will be applied without hesitation,” he added.





“To verify the registration status of private Higher Education Institutions and the accreditation status of learning programmes at both private and public institutions, the public is advised to visit our official website at www.hea.org.zm, email info@hea.org.zm, or call (+260) 950 470 444. The Higher Education Authority will take decisive action against any institution that undermines the standards and credibility of Zambia’s higher education sector. Non – compliance will not be tolerated.”



#SmartEagles2025