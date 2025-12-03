Headmaster Arrested After Students Barred From Writing  Exam Over Haircuts

Students Told To Get Haircuts Before ZIMSEC Exam

A shocking incident at a Harare school led to the arrest of its headmaster and director, after nine Ordinary Level candidates were denied entry to a crucial ZIMSEC examination. The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, confirmed the explosive details at a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

The controversy unfolded on the morning of an exam. According to the minister’s account, the students presented themselves to write their Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Family and Religious Studies Ordinary Level paper.

School authorities, however, deemed their haircuts “inappropriate” and refused them entry into the examination room. The learners were reportedly instructed to first get haircuts that complied with the school’s grooming standards before they could sit for the national exam.

A Violation Of Fundamental Rights

Minister Moyo was unequivocal in his condemnation of the school’s actions, stating they directly contravened government policy and violated the students’ fundamental rights.

“The action was inconsistent with Ministry guidelines,” Moyo confirmed, emphasising that access to examination material is a right.

The legal repercussions were swift. The minister detailed the arrests and subsequent court proceedings for the school officials involved.

“The headmaster and the director of the school were both arrested two weeks ago on Friday. They appeared in court on Monday last week at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court. They were asked to pay bail because the matter was adjourned to the 9th of December.”

How Government Will Salvage The Students’ Futures

The minister explained the dire consequences of the school’s decision. By the time the nine students returned from obtaining the enforced haircuts, they had missed the crucial window to join the exam.

“When they returned from having the forced haircut, it was already 55 minutes into the examination. Our policy states that students may only enter during the first 15 minutes after an exam begins.”

To prevent the students from failing the subject entirely, the government will implement a special aggregation policy. Minister Moyo outlined the plan to ensure the candidates are not academically disadvantaged.

“We will give an aggregate pass to the affected students. We are going to look at how the top four students performed on the first paper, and also how the last four performed. We will then mark their scripts, and assign a grade to the affected candidates.”

Clarifying The Policy On School Grooming

Addressing the core issue that sparked the incident, Minister Moyo clarified the official stance on student appearance, indicating the school’s interpretation was overly strict.

“We do not have an explicit, clear-cut policy, but we want our students to be smartly dressed. Haircuts must resemble that they are students,” the Minister said at the Tuesday briefing.

He confirmed that ZIMSEC will grade the first FRS paper that the affected learners managed to write. The case against the headmaster and director is set to continue at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.