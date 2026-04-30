BREAKING: Hegseth Has Full Meltdown in Congress After Being Called Out for Lying About Iran War





Pete Hegseth completely lost his composure during a House Armed Services Committee hearing after Democratic Rep. John Garamendi accused him of lying to the American public about the war in Iran from day one. Garamendi didn’t mince words, charging that Trump had gotten America stuck in another Middle East quagmire with no exit plan and that the administration had been misleading the country about the mission’s scope and goals the entire time.





Hegseth sat there and took it, visibly seething, waiting for a Republican’s turn so he could fire back. When he did, he stumbled over his own words, accused Democrats of handing propaganda to enemies, and demanded to know whose side they were on. It was a performance that looked a lot less like a defense secretary and a lot more like a cornered Fox News pundit.





The problem is the facts aren’t on his side. Trump has already blown past his own six-week timeline for ending the war. When pressed on how long it will actually last, Hegseth refused to answer.

Polling shows a majority of Americans oppose military action against Iran. And the ceasefire Trump announced while blockading the Strait of Hormuz remains nowhere close to a peace deal.



Calling it a quagmire wasn’t propaganda. It was just accurate.