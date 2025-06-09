Helen Zille for Joburg? DA veteran considers Mayoral bid

Zille for Joburg? DA veteran considers Mayoral bid



In a surprising turn of events, Helen Zille, the influential Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council and former Western Cape Premier, has confirmed she is considering a bid to become the mayor of Johannesburg.





The announcement, reported by BusinessTechSA on Saturday, has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media, with opinions split on whether her leadership could revitalize the struggling metropolis.





Zille, a veteran politician known for her tenure as Cape Town mayor and Western Cape Premier from 2009 to 2019, has not yet finalized her decision.

The move would mark a significant shift from her current federal role to tackle Johannesburg’s pressing challenges head-on, including deteriorating infrastructure and a fractious coalition government led by the African National Congress (ANC).