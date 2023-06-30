HELP HH TO DELIVER, LUSAMBO URGES ZAMBIANS

…as he apologizes for the language previously used against the UPND leader

LUSAKA, Friday, June 30, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

WE need to work together to uplift the living standards of our people, former Kabushi Lawmaker Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has said.

Hon Lusambo said the economy is not doing well hence the need to stop politicking but work towards finding solutions.

He said that is why he commends the Head of State and his Government on the deal to restructure Zambia’s debt.

Hon Lusambo was speaking when he featured on 5FM’s burning issue radio Programme in Lusaka yesterday.

He said the challenges being faced are beyond the UPND Government.

He said this requires all stakeholders to put their hands together and work towards a common goal.

“Some of us are grassroots politician and we are facing reality. People do not have food. We need accountants, engineers to come together to rescue Zambia. Let us put politics aside, we will start politics towards 2026. We need to help Mr Hakainde Hichilema because he has never been in Government. What he is doing is by guess work or being advised by people who do not mean well,” he said.

And Hon Lusambo said President Hichilema is being made unpopular by the people he described as ‘ba Kandile’.

He said the President must be helped by those who have been in Government before.

“If I go to the President and tell him that were we have reached things are not okay, balya ba Kandile they won’t be happy, they will come and say Bowman is PF. Who was born a UPND or PF? We are all Zambians. ECL was once UPND, PF Vice President Hon Given Lubinda was once UPND. Ba Kandile ebalalufya ba President Hakainde Hichilema.

“The President is new in this game, he has never been Councillor, MP or Mayor, he needed people with experience to advise him. Those ba Nevers Mumbas and others are supposed to tell the President the truth. Not these things you are seeing. We are seeing arrests. Some of these arrests are unnecessary. If there is someone who can tell the President the effect of Certain actions, things can run smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Kabushi lawmaker apologized to President Hichilema for the language previously used against him.

Hon Lusambo said he was rude towards the President when he referred to Community House as a ‘Chicken run’ because he was annoyed and frustrated.

“I was rude and annoyed at the same time because I have been persecuted several times without doing nothing okay, so, let me take this opportunity to apologize once more. I wrote a letter to President Hakainde Hichilema and in that Letter, I explained a lot of things and I told him, Sir, you need to open up a new page. And that Letter is sitting at State House right now because I wrote that Letter 6 or 7 months ago.

“And I just want to say President Hakainde Hichilema, I was annoyed and frustrated with all these things, that’s why I had to say what I said and I am sorry to him and to the people of Zambia because that was not politics, that was person assassination so for me, that is not what I believe in. I believe in civil politics were we discuss real issues so on that score, I want to say sorry for using those Words.”