Henke Pistorius sparks controversy with criticism of South Africa’s race laws



Henke Pistorius, the father of convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius, has ignited debate with his outspoken criticism of South Africa’s race-based laws, aligning himself with AfriForum and billionaire Elon Musk.





In a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Pistorius dismissed the country’s crime statistics as unreliable, urging viewers to consult AfriForum for accurate data on issues like farm murders.





He also labeled the anti-apartheid song “Kill the Boer” as a call to “total anarchy,” echoing the Afrikaner rights group’s claims of racial discrimination against white South Africans.





AfriForum has long campaigned against Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws and the Expropriation Act, arguing they unfairly target white citizens.





Their narrative gained global attention when Elon Musk, born in Pretoria like Pistorius, shared their documentary on X, condemning South Africa’s “142 laws forcing racial discrimination.” Musk has repeatedly criticized BEE policies, citing their impact on his company Starlink’s operations, which face licensing hurdles due to local Black ownership requirements.