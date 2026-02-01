HENRY KYEMBA: THE TOP OFFICIAL WHO RAN AWAY  FROM UGANDA AFTER REALIZING idi Amin dada USED TO EAT HUMAN MEAT

HENRY KYEMBA: THE TOP OFFICIAL WHO RAN AWAY FROM🏃🏾‍♂️🇺🇬 UGANDA AFTER REALIZING idi Amin dada USED TO EAT HUMAN MEAT





He Minister of Health (later Minister of Foreign Affairs)

He was One of Idi Amin’s closest civilian advisers

Educated, respected, and deeply inside the regime



This was not a small official Kyemba sat at the heart of power. Kyemba later revealed that he fled after witnessing extreme brutality, and after becoming convinced that Idi Amin was capable of cannibalism. Seeing mutilated bodies of ministers and officials



Discovering that Amin allegedly kept human body parts in refrigerators

Being told by insiders that Amin sometimes tasted human flesh

Realizing that no one — not even ministers — was safe



Kyemba understood one thing clearly:

If Amin could kill and eat his enemies, then no one was untouchable. In 1977, while on an official trip to London, Kyemba defected and refused to return to Uganda.

Soon after:



Amin declared him a traitor

Kyemba would almost certainly have been killed if he returned, Kyemba later wrote a famous book:

“A State of Blood” (1977)

In it, he described:

Mass killings

Amin’s madness

Cannibalism allegations

How ministers lived in constant fear

How power in Uganda had turned into organized terror



This book became one of the most important insider accounts of Idi Amin’s rule. Cannibalism was never proven in court

But multiple insiders, including Kyemba, soldiers, and diplomats, reported similar stories



Idi Amin himself never denied it clearly — he mocked the accusations, which made them more believable to many. Henry Kyemba was the highest-ranking government official to flee



He ran after realizing Amin had crossed every human limit

His escape helped the world finally understand how dark Amin’s Uganda really was..