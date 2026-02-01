HENRY KYEMBA: THE TOP OFFICIAL WHO RAN AWAY  FROM UGANDA AFTER REALIZING idi Amin dada USED TO EAT HUMAN MEAT

HENRY KYEMBA: THE TOP OFFICIAL WHO RAN AWAY FROM🏃🏾♂️🇺🇬 UGANDA AFTER REALIZING idi Amin dada USED TO EAT HUMAN MEAT
He Minister of Health (later Minister of Foreign Affairs)
He was One of Idi Amin’s closest civilian advisers
Educated, respected, and deeply inside the regime
This was not a small official Kyemba sat at the heart of power. Kyemba later revealed that he fled after witnessing extreme brutality, and after becoming convinced that Idi Amin was capable of cannibalism. Seeing mutilated bodies of ministers and officials
Discovering that Amin allegedly kept human body parts in refrigerators
Being told by insiders that Amin sometimes tasted human flesh
Realizing that no one — not even ministers — was safe
Kyemba understood one thing clearly:
If Amin could kill and eat his enemies, then no one was untouchable. In 1977, while on an official trip to London, Kyemba defected and refused to return to Uganda.
Soon after:
Amin declared him a traitor
Kyemba would almost certainly have been killed if he returned, Kyemba later wrote a famous book:
“A State of Blood” (1977)
In it, he described:
Mass killings
Amin’s madness
Cannibalism allegations
How ministers lived in constant fear
How power in Uganda had turned into organized terror
This book became one of the most important insider accounts of Idi Amin’s rule. Cannibalism was never proven in court
But multiple insiders, including Kyemba, soldiers, and diplomats, reported similar stories
Idi Amin himself never denied it clearly — he mocked the accusations, which made them more believable to many. Henry Kyemba was the highest-ranking government official to flee
He ran after realizing Amin had crossed every human limit
His escape helped the world finally understand how dark Amin’s Uganda really was..