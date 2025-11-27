THIS IS BILL 7
Here are the 13 amendments to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with reasons why we should support them:
1. *Increase in National Assembly seats*: From 156 to 211 constituency-based seats, aligning with the Electoral Commission’s delimitation report.
– Reason: This will enhance representation and democracy, ensuring more citizens have a voice in parliament.
2. *Mixed-member proportional representation*: Introducing a system to guarantee representation for women, youths, and persons with disabilities.
– Reason: This will promote inclusivity and diversity, ensuring marginalized groups have a stronger voice in parliament.
3. *Reserved seats*: 20 for women, 12 for youths, and 3 for persons with disabilities, allocated based on party performance.
– Reason: This will ensure more representation and participation of marginalized groups in decision-making processes.
4. *Removal of two-term limit for mayors and council chairpersons*: Promoting accountability and transparency.
– Reason: This will allow experienced leaders to continue serving, promoting stability and good governance.
5. *Harmonization of parliamentary and council terms*: Aligning terms to 5 years, promoting stability and good governance.
– Reason: This will ensure consistency and predictability, allowing for more effective planning and implementation.
6. *Vacancy in Minister’s office 90 days before elections*: Ensuring accountability and transparency.
– Reason: This will prevent abuse of power and ensure a smooth transition.
7. *Revised qualifications for Secretary to Cabinet*: From 10 years to 5 years, promoting meritocracy.
– Reason: This will ensure the best candidates are appointed, regardless of experience.
8. *Attorney-General and Solicitor-General continue in office*: Until new appointments are made, ensuring continuity.
– Reason: This will ensure stability and consistency in government operations.
9. *Revised definition of “child” and “adult”*: Clarifying legal definitions, promoting clarity.
– Reason: This will ensure consistency and clarity in laws and policies.
10. *Election petition deadlines*: Specifying timelines, promoting efficiency.
– Reason: This will ensure timely resolution of disputes, promoting stability.
11. *Inclusion of MPs in councils*: Enhancing representation and participation.
– Reason: This will ensure MPs are more involved in local governance, promoting accountability.
12. *Revised nomination procedures*: Addressing resignations and disqualifications, promoting fairness.
– Reason: This will ensure a smooth and fair process, promoting democracy.
13. *Clarification of partial terms*: Addressing ambiguities, promoting clarity.
– Reason: This will ensure consistency and fairness, preventing abuse of power.
Overall, these amendments aim to strengthen democracy, promote accountability, and enhance representation and participation in Zambia.
I think this is one of the best amendments.
Can people now start punching holes in this 13 issues we see their informed line of thought.
Exactly, so that we learn something if there is anything to learn
But personally, I do not see any issue here unless the writer has hidden something from us , the increase in constituencies has actually more benefit to the general public. Look here even if we divide Kanyama constituency into twenty new constituencies it will not change the number of voters then how is the politician going to benefit the answer here is zero.