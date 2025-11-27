THIS IS BILL 7

Here are the 13 amendments to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with reasons why we should support them:





1. *Increase in National Assembly seats*: From 156 to 211 constituency-based seats, aligning with the Electoral Commission’s delimitation report.

– Reason: This will enhance representation and democracy, ensuring more citizens have a voice in parliament.



2. *Mixed-member proportional representation*: Introducing a system to guarantee representation for women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

– Reason: This will promote inclusivity and diversity, ensuring marginalized groups have a stronger voice in parliament.



3. *Reserved seats*: 20 for women, 12 for youths, and 3 for persons with disabilities, allocated based on party performance.

– Reason: This will ensure more representation and participation of marginalized groups in decision-making processes.



4. *Removal of two-term limit for mayors and council chairpersons*: Promoting accountability and transparency.

– Reason: This will allow experienced leaders to continue serving, promoting stability and good governance.



5. *Harmonization of parliamentary and council terms*: Aligning terms to 5 years, promoting stability and good governance.

– Reason: This will ensure consistency and predictability, allowing for more effective planning and implementation.



6. *Vacancy in Minister’s office 90 days before elections*: Ensuring accountability and transparency.

– Reason: This will prevent abuse of power and ensure a smooth transition.



7. *Revised qualifications for Secretary to Cabinet*: From 10 years to 5 years, promoting meritocracy.

– Reason: This will ensure the best candidates are appointed, regardless of experience.



8. *Attorney-General and Solicitor-General continue in office*: Until new appointments are made, ensuring continuity.

– Reason: This will ensure stability and consistency in government operations.



9. *Revised definition of “child” and “adult”*: Clarifying legal definitions, promoting clarity.

– Reason: This will ensure consistency and clarity in laws and policies.



10. *Election petition deadlines*: Specifying timelines, promoting efficiency.

– Reason: This will ensure timely resolution of disputes, promoting stability.



11. *Inclusion of MPs in councils*: Enhancing representation and participation.

– Reason: This will ensure MPs are more involved in local governance, promoting accountability.



12. *Revised nomination procedures*: Addressing resignations and disqualifications, promoting fairness.

– Reason: This will ensure a smooth and fair process, promoting democracy.



13. *Clarification of partial terms*: Addressing ambiguities, promoting clarity.

– Reason: This will ensure consistency and fairness, preventing abuse of power.





Overall, these amendments aim to strengthen democracy, promote accountability, and enhance representation and participation in Zambia.



I think this is one of the best amendments.