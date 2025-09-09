HERE ARE THE KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ADDRESS AT THE ARTISANAL AND SMALL-SCALE MINING (ASM) CONFERENCE:





• Licensing is mandatory:



All artisanal miners must operate legally with proper licenses, issued transparently and corruption-free, and reserved for Zambians.





• Safety is a priority:



The government will enforce safe mining methods, protect miners from accidents, and prevent environmental degradation, especially of water bodies.





• Formal markets will be established:



Artisanal miners will be linked to structured trading systems to secure fair prices, strengthen the banking system, and stabilize the exchange rate.





• Security is non-negotiable:



Mining areas must not become lawless zones; government will prevent militia-style insecurity seen in Eastern DRC.





• Partnership with large-scale mining:



Artisanal miners are expected to work alongside big operators to help achieve Zambia’s 3 million tonnes copper production target.





• Revenue for development:



Mining income should directly fund schools, hospitals, roads, and social services, unlocking development in remote mining regions.





• Support for women miners:



The President commended women’s resilience and pledged financing and market access through AZWIM and other initiatives.





• Stronger treasury inflows:



Government revenues from mining have grown, with more than $60 million collected from First Quantum Minerals and an increased ZCCM-IH shareholding at 40 percent.





• Revival of dormant mines:



Long-idled sites such as Kalengwa Mine have been revived, while Mopani, Lumwana, KCM, and others are contributing to growth.





• Industry reforms acknowledged:



Stakeholders, including the Federation of Small-Scale Miners Association, welcomed new safety manuals, licenses, and the creation of a dedicated ASM department in the Ministry of Mines.



