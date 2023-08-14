HERE IS THE LIST OF ALL THE CHIEFS IN ZAMBIA.

Know your chief.

CHIEFDOMS/CHIEFS IN ZAMBIA

1. CENTRAL PROVINCE

A. Chibombo District Tribe
1 HRH Chief Chitanda Lenje People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mungule Lenje People
3 HRH Chief Liteta Lenje People

B. Chisamba District
1 HRH Chief Chamuka Lenje People

C. Kapiri Mposhi District

1 HRH Senior Chief Chipepo Lenje People
2 HRH Chief Mukonchi Swaka People
3 HRH Chief Nkole Swaka People

D. Ngabwe District

1 HRH Chief Ngabwe Lima/Lenje People
2 HRH Chief Mukubwe Lima/Lenje People

E. Mkushi District

1 HRHChief Chitina Swaka People
2 HRH Chief Shaibila Lala People
3 HRH Chief Mulungwe Lala People

F. Luano District

1 HRH Senior Chief Mboroma Lala People
2 HRH Chief Chembe Lala People
3 HRH Chief Chikupili Swaka People
4 HRH Chief Kanyesha Lala People
5 HRHChief Kaundula Lala People
6 HRH Chief Mboshya Lala People

G. Mumbwa District

1 HRH Chief Chibuluma Kaonde/Ila People
2 HRH Chieftainess Kabulwebulwe Nkoya People
3 HRH Chief Kaindu Kaonde People

4 HRH Chief Moono Ila People
5 HRH Chief Mulendema Ila People
6 HRH Chief Mumba Kaonde People

H. Serenje District

1 HRH Senior Chief Muchinda Lala People
2 HRH Chief Kabamba Lala People
3 HRh Chief Chisomo Lala People
4 HRH Chief Mailo Lala People
5 HRH Chieftainess Serenje Lala People
6 HRH Chief Chibale Lala People

I. Chitambo District
1 HRH Chief Chitambo Lala People
2 HRH Chief Muchinka Lala People

J. Itezhi Tezhi District
1 HRH Chieftainess Muwezwa Ila People
2 HRH Chief Chilyabufu Ila People
3 HRH Chief Musungwa Ila People
4 HRH Chief Shezongo Ila People
5 HRH Chief Shimbizhi Ila People
6 HRH Chief Kaingu Ila People

K. Shibuyunji/ District
1 HRH Senior Chief Shakumbila Sala People

2. COPPERBELT PROVINCE

A. Lufwanyama District

1 HRH Chief Funguluwe Lima People
2 HRH Chief Lumpuma Lima People
3 HRH Chief Mukutuma Lamba People
4 HRH Chief Nkana Lamba People
5 HRH Chief Shibuchinga Lamba People
6 HRH Chieftainess Shimukunami Lamba People

B. Masaiti District

1 HRH Senior Chief Chiwala Lamba People

2 HRH Senior Chief Mushili Lamba People
3 HRH Chief Nkambo Lamba People

C. Mpongwe District

1 HRH Senior Chief Ndubeni Lima People
2 HRH Chief Kalunkumya Lima People
3 HRH Chieftainess Lesa Lima People
4 HRH Chief Machiya Lima People
5 HRH Chieftainess Malembeka Lima People
6 HRH Chief Mwinuna Lima People

3. EASTERN PROVINCE

A. Chadiza District

1 HRH Chief Zingalume Chewa People
2 HRH Chief Mlolo – Chewa People
3 HRH Chief Mwangala -Chewa People

B. Chipata District

1 HRH Paramount Chief Mpezeni Ngoni People
2 HRH Chief Chinyanku -Ngoni People
3 HRH Chief Maguya- Ngoni People
4 HRH Chief Sairi – Ngoni People

C. Mambwe District

1 HRH Senior Chief Nsefu – Kunda People
2 HRH Chief Jumbe – Kunda People
3 HRH Chief Kakumbi -Kunda People
4 HRH Chief Malama -Kunda People
5 HRH Chief Msoro – Kunda People
6 HRH Chief Mnkhanya -Kunda People

D. Katete District

1 HRH Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa
Undi – Chewa People
2 HRH Chief Kathumba -Chewa People
3 HRH Chief Kawaza – Chewa People
4 HRH Chief Mbang’ombe – Chewa People

E. Lundazi District

1 HRH Chief Kapichila -Chewa People
2 HRH Snr Chief Mwasenthembwe – Chewa People
3 HRH Chief Mphamba -Tumbuka People

F. Nyimba District

1 HRH Senior Chief Luembe -Nsenga People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mwape -Nsenga People
3 HRH Chief Nyalugwe -Nsenga People
4 HRH Chief Ndake -Nsenga People

G. Petauke District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kalindawalo – Nsenga People
2 HRH Chief Nyampande – Nsenga People
3 HRH Chief Mumbi – Nsenga People
4 HRH Chieftainess Mwanjabantu – Nsenga People

H. Lusangazi District

1 HRH Chief Sandwe -Nsenga People

I. Sinda District
1 HRH Chieftainess Nyanje – Nsenga People

J. Chipangali District

1 HRH Chief Kapatamoyo -Ngoni People
2 HRH Chief Mnukwa – Ngoni People
3 HRH Chief Mshawa – Ngoni People
4 HRH Chief Chanje – Chewa People
5 HRH Chief Mafuta – Chewa People
6 HRH Chief Chinunda -Chewa People
7 HRH Chieftainess Mkanda -Chewa People

K. Kasenengwa District

1 HRH Chief Chikuwe – Chewa People
2 HRH Chief Mishoro – Ngoni People
3 HRH Chief Madzimawe – Ngoni People
4 HRH Chief Nzamane – Ngoni People

L. Vubwi District

1 HRH Chief Pembamoyo- Chewa People

M. Lumezi District

1 HRH Chief Kazembe – Chewa People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mwanya- Chewa People
3 HRH Chieftainess Mwase Mphangwe- Chewa People
4 HRH Chief Chikomeni -Chewa People
5 HRH Chief Zumwanda – Chewa People
6 HRH Chief Chitungulu -Chewa People

N. Chasefu District

1 HRH Senior Chief Magodi Ngoni-Tumbuka People
2 HRH Chief Phikamalaza Ngoni-Tumbuka People

4. LUAPULA PROVINCE

A. Kawambwa District

1 HRH Senior Chief Mushota – Chishinga People
2 HRH Chief Chama – Chishinga People
3 HRH Chief Munkata -Chishinga People

B. Mansa District

1 HRH Chief Chimense – Ushi People
2 HRH Chief Chisunka- Ushi People
3 HRH Chief Kalaba- Ushi People
4 HRH Chief Kalasa Lukangaba- Ushi People
5 HRH Chief Mabumba – Ushi People
6 HRH Chief Matanda – Ushi People
7 HRH Chief Mibenge – Ushi People

C. Milenge District

1 HRH Senior Chief Milambo – Ushi People
2 HRH Chief Sokontwe- Ushi People

D. Mwense District

1 HRH Chief Katuta Kampemba – Lunda People
2 HRH Chief Lubunda – Chishinga People
3 HRH Chieftainess Lukwesa – Lunda People
4 HRH Chief Mulundu – Chishinga People

5 HRH Chief Kashiba- Lunda People

E. Chiengi District

1 HRH Senior Chief Mununga – Shila People
2 HRH Senior Chief Puta – Bwile People
3 HRH Chieftainess Lambwe Chomba- Bwile People

F. Nchelenge District

1 HRH Chief Kambwali- Lunda People
2 HRH Chieftainess Kanyembo – Lunda People
3 HRH Chief Nshimba Shila People

G. Samfya District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kalasa Mukoso -Kabende People
2 HRH Chief Kasoma – Bangweulu Kabende People
3 HRH Chief Mulakwa – Kabende People

H. Chifunabuli District

1 HRH Senior Chief Mwewa – Ng’umbo People
2 HRH Chief Mwansakombe – Ng’umbo People
3 HRH Chief Mulongwe – Ng’umbo People
4 HRH Chief Mbulu- Ng’umbo People
5 HRH Chief Chitembo – Ng’umbo People

I. Lunga District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kalimankonde – Unga People
2 HRH Chief Bwalya Mponda Unga People
3 HRH Chief Nsamba -Unga People
4 HRH Chief Kasomalunga -Unga People

J. Chembe District

1 HRH Chief Kasomalwela -Ushi People

K. Chipili District

1 HRH Chief Mutipula – Chishinga People
2 HRH Chief Mwenda -Chishinga People

L. Mwansabombwe District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe – Lunda People

5. LUSAKA PROVINCE

A. Luangwa District

1 HRH Senior Chief Mburuma – Nsenga Luzi People
2 HRH Chief Mphuka – Chikunda People

B. Rufunsa District

1 HRH Chieftainess Shikabeta – Soli People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mpanshya – Soli People
3 HRH Chief Bunda Bunda – Soli People

C. Chongwe District

1 HRH Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II – Soli People

D. Kafue District

1 HRH Chieftainess Chiyaba – Goba People

E. Chirundu District

1 HRH Chief Sikoongo -Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Chipepo -Tonga People

6. MUCHINGA PROVINCE

A. Chinsali District

1 HRH Senior Chief Nkula -Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Mubanga – Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Nkweto -Bemba People
4 HRH Chief Chewe- Bemba People
5 HRH Chief Chimbuka -Bemba People

B. Shiwang’ándu District

1 HRH Chief Chibesakunda- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Mukwikile – Bisa People
3 HRH Chief Kabanda – Bisa People

C. Mpika District

1 HRH Chief Chikwanda -Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Kabinga -Bisa People

3 HRH Chief Mukungule- Bisa People
4 HRH Chief Nabwalya -Bisa People

D. Mafinga District

1 HRH Chief Muyombe -Tumbuka People
2 HRH Chief Mwenewisi – Lambya People
HRH Chief Mwenechifungwe- Fungwe People

E. Nakonde District

1 HRH Chieftainess Waitwika – Namwanga People

F. Chama District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kambombo – Senga People
2 HRH Chief Chibale – Senga People
3 HRH Chief Chifunda – Senga People
4 HRH Chief Chikwa – Senga People
5 HRH Chief Tembwe – Senga People
6 HRH Chief Lundu – Senga People
7 HRH Chief Mulilo -Senga People

G. Lavushimanda District

1 HRH Chief Chiundaponde- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Mpumba – Bisa People

H. Kanchibiya District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kopa- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Luchembe – Bisa People
3 HRH Chief Mpepo – Bisa People
4 HRH Chief Kabinga- Bisa People

I. Isoka District

1 HRH Chief Katyetye -Tambo People
2 HRH Chief Kafwimbi Iwa-Namwanga People

7. NORTHERN PROVINCE

A. Kaputa District

1 HRH Chief Kaputa -Tabwa People
2 HRH Chief Mukupa Katandula -Tabwa People

B. Luwingu District

1 HRH Senior Chieftainess Chungu – Abena mukulu
2 HRH Senior Chief Shimumbi – Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Chabula (Abena) Mukulu
4 HRH Chief Chipalo – Bemba People
5 HRH Chief Katuta -Abena Mukulu
6 HRH Chief Tungati – Bemba People

C. Chilubi District

1 HRH Chief Chiwanangala- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Matipa – Bisa People

D. Mbala District

1 HRH Senior Chief Nsokolo Mambwe People
2 HRH Chief Fwambo Mambwe People
3 HRH Chief Mpande Mambwe People
4 HRH Chief Mwamba Mambwe People
5 HRH Chief Nondo Lungu People

E. Mpulungu District

1 HRH Senior Chief Tafuna Lungu People
2 HRH Chief Chinakila Lungu People
3 HRH Chief Chitimbwa Lungu People

F. Mungwi Disrtict

1 HRH Chief Chitimukulu (Paramount) Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Chimbola Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Makasa Bemba People

G. Kasama District

1 HRH Senior Chief Mwamba – Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Nkolemfumu – Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Munkonge- Bemba People

H. Mporokoso District

1 HRH Chief Chitoshi -Lungu People
2 HRH Chief Mukupa Kaoma- Lungu People
3 HRH Chief Mumpolokoso – Bemba People

4 HRH Chief Shibwalya Kapila Bemba People

I. Nsama District

1 HRH Senior Chief Nsama Tabwa People

8. NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE

A. Kabompo District

1 HRH Chief Kalunga Luchazi People
2 HRH Chief Chiyengele Mbunda People

B. Manyinga District
1 HRH Senior Chief Sikufele Mbunda People

C. Kasempa District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kasempa Kaonde People
2 HRH Chief Ingwe Kaonde People

D. Mufumbwe District

1 HRH Chief Mushima Kaonde People
2 HRH Chief Chizera Kaonde People

E. Mwinilunga District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kanongesha Lunda People
2 HRH Senior Chief Saliunga Lunda People
3 HRH Chief Chibwika Lunda People
4 HRH Chief Kakoma Lunda People
5 HRH Chief Kanyama Lunda People
6 HRH Chief Ntambu Kaonde People

F. Solwezi District
1 HRH Chief Kapijimpanga Kaonde People

G. Kalumbila District

1 HRH Senior Chief Musele Lunda People
2 HRH Senior Chief Mukumbi Kaonde People
3 HRH Chief Matebo Kaonde People
4 HRH Chief Mumena Kaonde People

H. Mushindano District

1 HRH Senior Chief Kalilele Lamba People
2 HRH Senior Chief Mujimanzovu Kaonde People
3 HRH Chief Mulonga Lamba People
4 HRH Chief Musaka Lamba People
5 HRH Chieftainess Chikola Lamba People

I. Ikelengi District

1 HRH Chief Ikelenge Lunda People
2 HRH Chief Nyakaseya Lunda-Ndembu People
3 HRH Chief Mwininyilamba Lunda People

J. Zambezi District

1 HRH Senior Chief Ishindi Lunda People
2 HRH Senior Chief Ndungu Luvale People
3 HRH Chief Chinyama Litapi Luvale People
4 HRH Chief Ishima Lunda People
5 HRH Chief Kucheka Luvale People
6 HRH Chief Mpidi Lunda People
7 HRH Chieftainess Nyakuleng’a Lunda People

9. SOUTHERN PROVINCE

A. Chikankata District
1 HRH Chieftainess Mwenda Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Naluama Tonga People

B. Choma District

1 HRH Chief Macha Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Mapanza Tonga People
3 HRH Chief Cooma Tonga People

C. Pemba District

1 HRH Chief Hamaundu Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Moyo Tonga People

D. Gwembe District

1 HRH Chief Munyumbwe Tonga People

E. Kalomo District

1 HRH Chief Chikanta Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Siachitema Tonga People
3 HRH Chief Sipatunyana Tonga People

F. Kazungula District

1 HRH Chief Sekute Toka Leya People
2 HRH Chief Mukuni Leya People
3 HRH Chief Musokotwane Toka Leya People
4 HRH Chief Nyawa Tonga People
5 HRH Chief Moomba Nkoya People

G. Mazabuka District

1 HRH Chief Mwanachingwala Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Hanjalika Tonga People

H. Monze District

1 HRH Chief Chona Tonga People
2 HRH Chieftainess Choongo Tonga People
3 HRH Chief Monze Tonga People
4 HRH Chief Mwanza Tonga People
5 HRH Chief Hamusonde Tonga People
6 HRH Chief Ufwenuka Tonga People

I. Namwala District

1 HRH Chief Mukobela Ila People
2 HRH Chief Muchila Ila People
3 HRH Chief Mungaila Ila People
4 HRH Chief Nalubamba Ila People

J. Siavonga District

1 HRH Chief Sinadambwe Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Simamba Tonga People

K. Sinazongwe District

1 HRH Chief Sinazongwe Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Sinazongwe Tonga People

L. Zimba District
1 HRH Chief Simwatachela Tonga People

10. WESTERN PROVINCE

A. Western Province
1 The Litunga (Paramount Chief) Lozi People

B. Senanga & Nalolo District
1 HRH Litunga-La-Mboela Lozi People

C. Kalabo & Sikongo District
1 HRH Mboanjikana Lozi People

D. Mwandi, Mulobezi & Sesheke Districts
1 HRH Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta Lozi People

E. Kaoma District
1 HRH Senior Chief Amukena Lozi People
2 HRH Chief Mutondo Nkoya People

F. Sioma & Shangombo Districts
1 HRH Chief Lukama Lozi People

G. Lukulu & Mitete Districts
1 HRH Chief Anangánga Lozi People

H. Mongu & Limulunga District
1 HRH Chief Kandala Mbunda People

I. Nkeyema District
1 HRH Chief Chiengele Mbunda People

J. Mongu District
1 HRH Chief Kahare Nkoya People

