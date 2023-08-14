HERE IS THE LIST OF ALL THE CHIEFS IN ZAMBIA.
Know your chief.
CHIEFDOMS/CHIEFS IN ZAMBIA
1. CENTRAL PROVINCE
A. Chibombo District Tribe
1 HRH Chief Chitanda Lenje People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mungule Lenje People
3 HRH Chief Liteta Lenje People
B. Chisamba District
1 HRH Chief Chamuka Lenje People
C. Kapiri Mposhi District
1 HRH Senior Chief Chipepo Lenje People
2 HRH Chief Mukonchi Swaka People
3 HRH Chief Nkole Swaka People
D. Ngabwe District
1 HRH Chief Ngabwe Lima/Lenje People
2 HRH Chief Mukubwe Lima/Lenje People
E. Mkushi District
1 HRHChief Chitina Swaka People
2 HRH Chief Shaibila Lala People
3 HRH Chief Mulungwe Lala People
F. Luano District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mboroma Lala People
2 HRH Chief Chembe Lala People
3 HRH Chief Chikupili Swaka People
4 HRH Chief Kanyesha Lala People
5 HRHChief Kaundula Lala People
6 HRH Chief Mboshya Lala People
G. Mumbwa District
1 HRH Chief Chibuluma Kaonde/Ila People
2 HRH Chieftainess Kabulwebulwe Nkoya People
3 HRH Chief Kaindu Kaonde People
4 HRH Chief Moono Ila People
5 HRH Chief Mulendema Ila People
6 HRH Chief Mumba Kaonde People
H. Serenje District
1 HRH Senior Chief Muchinda Lala People
2 HRH Chief Kabamba Lala People
3 HRh Chief Chisomo Lala People
4 HRH Chief Mailo Lala People
5 HRH Chieftainess Serenje Lala People
6 HRH Chief Chibale Lala People
I. Chitambo District
1 HRH Chief Chitambo Lala People
2 HRH Chief Muchinka Lala People
J. Itezhi Tezhi District
1 HRH Chieftainess Muwezwa Ila People
2 HRH Chief Chilyabufu Ila People
3 HRH Chief Musungwa Ila People
4 HRH Chief Shezongo Ila People
5 HRH Chief Shimbizhi Ila People
6 HRH Chief Kaingu Ila People
K. Shibuyunji/ District
1 HRH Senior Chief Shakumbila Sala People
2. COPPERBELT PROVINCE
A. Lufwanyama District
1 HRH Chief Funguluwe Lima People
2 HRH Chief Lumpuma Lima People
3 HRH Chief Mukutuma Lamba People
4 HRH Chief Nkana Lamba People
5 HRH Chief Shibuchinga Lamba People
6 HRH Chieftainess Shimukunami Lamba People
B. Masaiti District
1 HRH Senior Chief Chiwala Lamba People
2 HRH Senior Chief Mushili Lamba People
3 HRH Chief Nkambo Lamba People
C. Mpongwe District
1 HRH Senior Chief Ndubeni Lima People
2 HRH Chief Kalunkumya Lima People
3 HRH Chieftainess Lesa Lima People
4 HRH Chief Machiya Lima People
5 HRH Chieftainess Malembeka Lima People
6 HRH Chief Mwinuna Lima People
3. EASTERN PROVINCE
A. Chadiza District
1 HRH Chief Zingalume Chewa People
2 HRH Chief Mlolo – Chewa People
3 HRH Chief Mwangala -Chewa People
B. Chipata District
1 HRH Paramount Chief Mpezeni Ngoni People
2 HRH Chief Chinyanku -Ngoni People
3 HRH Chief Maguya- Ngoni People
4 HRH Chief Sairi – Ngoni People
C. Mambwe District
1 HRH Senior Chief Nsefu – Kunda People
2 HRH Chief Jumbe – Kunda People
3 HRH Chief Kakumbi -Kunda People
4 HRH Chief Malama -Kunda People
5 HRH Chief Msoro – Kunda People
6 HRH Chief Mnkhanya -Kunda People
D. Katete District
1 HRH Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa
Undi – Chewa People
2 HRH Chief Kathumba -Chewa People
3 HRH Chief Kawaza – Chewa People
4 HRH Chief Mbang’ombe – Chewa People
E. Lundazi District
1 HRH Chief Kapichila -Chewa People
2 HRH Snr Chief Mwasenthembwe – Chewa People
3 HRH Chief Mphamba -Tumbuka People
F. Nyimba District
1 HRH Senior Chief Luembe -Nsenga People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mwape -Nsenga People
3 HRH Chief Nyalugwe -Nsenga People
4 HRH Chief Ndake -Nsenga People
G. Petauke District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kalindawalo – Nsenga People
2 HRH Chief Nyampande – Nsenga People
3 HRH Chief Mumbi – Nsenga People
4 HRH Chieftainess Mwanjabantu – Nsenga People
H. Lusangazi District
1 HRH Chief Sandwe -Nsenga People
I. Sinda District
1 HRH Chieftainess Nyanje – Nsenga People
J. Chipangali District
1 HRH Chief Kapatamoyo -Ngoni People
2 HRH Chief Mnukwa – Ngoni People
3 HRH Chief Mshawa – Ngoni People
4 HRH Chief Chanje – Chewa People
5 HRH Chief Mafuta – Chewa People
6 HRH Chief Chinunda -Chewa People
7 HRH Chieftainess Mkanda -Chewa People
K. Kasenengwa District
1 HRH Chief Chikuwe – Chewa People
2 HRH Chief Mishoro – Ngoni People
3 HRH Chief Madzimawe – Ngoni People
4 HRH Chief Nzamane – Ngoni People
L. Vubwi District
1 HRH Chief Pembamoyo- Chewa People
M. Lumezi District
1 HRH Chief Kazembe – Chewa People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mwanya- Chewa People
3 HRH Chieftainess Mwase Mphangwe- Chewa People
4 HRH Chief Chikomeni -Chewa People
5 HRH Chief Zumwanda – Chewa People
6 HRH Chief Chitungulu -Chewa People
N. Chasefu District
1 HRH Senior Chief Magodi Ngoni-Tumbuka People
2 HRH Chief Phikamalaza Ngoni-Tumbuka People
4. LUAPULA PROVINCE
A. Kawambwa District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mushota – Chishinga People
2 HRH Chief Chama – Chishinga People
3 HRH Chief Munkata -Chishinga People
B. Mansa District
1 HRH Chief Chimense – Ushi People
2 HRH Chief Chisunka- Ushi People
3 HRH Chief Kalaba- Ushi People
4 HRH Chief Kalasa Lukangaba- Ushi People
5 HRH Chief Mabumba – Ushi People
6 HRH Chief Matanda – Ushi People
7 HRH Chief Mibenge – Ushi People
C. Milenge District
1 HRH Senior Chief Milambo – Ushi People
2 HRH Chief Sokontwe- Ushi People
D. Mwense District
1 HRH Chief Katuta Kampemba – Lunda People
2 HRH Chief Lubunda – Chishinga People
3 HRH Chieftainess Lukwesa – Lunda People
4 HRH Chief Mulundu – Chishinga People
5 HRH Chief Kashiba- Lunda People
E. Chiengi District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mununga – Shila People
2 HRH Senior Chief Puta – Bwile People
3 HRH Chieftainess Lambwe Chomba- Bwile People
F. Nchelenge District
1 HRH Chief Kambwali- Lunda People
2 HRH Chieftainess Kanyembo – Lunda People
3 HRH Chief Nshimba Shila People
G. Samfya District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kalasa Mukoso -Kabende People
2 HRH Chief Kasoma – Bangweulu Kabende People
3 HRH Chief Mulakwa – Kabende People
H. Chifunabuli District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mwewa – Ng’umbo People
2 HRH Chief Mwansakombe – Ng’umbo People
3 HRH Chief Mulongwe – Ng’umbo People
4 HRH Chief Mbulu- Ng’umbo People
5 HRH Chief Chitembo – Ng’umbo People
I. Lunga District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kalimankonde – Unga People
2 HRH Chief Bwalya Mponda Unga People
3 HRH Chief Nsamba -Unga People
4 HRH Chief Kasomalunga -Unga People
J. Chembe District
1 HRH Chief Kasomalwela -Ushi People
K. Chipili District
1 HRH Chief Mutipula – Chishinga People
2 HRH Chief Mwenda -Chishinga People
L. Mwansabombwe District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe – Lunda People
5. LUSAKA PROVINCE
A. Luangwa District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mburuma – Nsenga Luzi People
2 HRH Chief Mphuka – Chikunda People
B. Rufunsa District
1 HRH Chieftainess Shikabeta – Soli People
2 HRH Chieftainess Mpanshya – Soli People
3 HRH Chief Bunda Bunda – Soli People
C. Chongwe District
1 HRH Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II – Soli People
D. Kafue District
1 HRH Chieftainess Chiyaba – Goba People
E. Chirundu District
1 HRH Chief Sikoongo -Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Chipepo -Tonga People
6. MUCHINGA PROVINCE
A. Chinsali District
1 HRH Senior Chief Nkula -Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Mubanga – Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Nkweto -Bemba People
4 HRH Chief Chewe- Bemba People
5 HRH Chief Chimbuka -Bemba People
B. Shiwang’ándu District
1 HRH Chief Chibesakunda- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Mukwikile – Bisa People
3 HRH Chief Kabanda – Bisa People
C. Mpika District
1 HRH Chief Chikwanda -Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Kabinga -Bisa People
3 HRH Chief Mukungule- Bisa People
4 HRH Chief Nabwalya -Bisa People
D. Mafinga District
1 HRH Chief Muyombe -Tumbuka People
2 HRH Chief Mwenewisi – Lambya People
HRH Chief Mwenechifungwe- Fungwe People
E. Nakonde District
1 HRH Chieftainess Waitwika – Namwanga People
F. Chama District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kambombo – Senga People
2 HRH Chief Chibale – Senga People
3 HRH Chief Chifunda – Senga People
4 HRH Chief Chikwa – Senga People
5 HRH Chief Tembwe – Senga People
6 HRH Chief Lundu – Senga People
7 HRH Chief Mulilo -Senga People
G. Lavushimanda District
1 HRH Chief Chiundaponde- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Mpumba – Bisa People
H. Kanchibiya District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kopa- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Luchembe – Bisa People
3 HRH Chief Mpepo – Bisa People
4 HRH Chief Kabinga- Bisa People
I. Isoka District
1 HRH Chief Katyetye -Tambo People
2 HRH Chief Kafwimbi Iwa-Namwanga People
7. NORTHERN PROVINCE
A. Kaputa District
1 HRH Chief Kaputa -Tabwa People
2 HRH Chief Mukupa Katandula -Tabwa People
B. Luwingu District
1 HRH Senior Chieftainess Chungu – Abena mukulu
2 HRH Senior Chief Shimumbi – Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Chabula (Abena) Mukulu
4 HRH Chief Chipalo – Bemba People
5 HRH Chief Katuta -Abena Mukulu
6 HRH Chief Tungati – Bemba People
C. Chilubi District
1 HRH Chief Chiwanangala- Bisa People
2 HRH Chief Matipa – Bisa People
D. Mbala District
1 HRH Senior Chief Nsokolo Mambwe People
2 HRH Chief Fwambo Mambwe People
3 HRH Chief Mpande Mambwe People
4 HRH Chief Mwamba Mambwe People
5 HRH Chief Nondo Lungu People
E. Mpulungu District
1 HRH Senior Chief Tafuna Lungu People
2 HRH Chief Chinakila Lungu People
3 HRH Chief Chitimbwa Lungu People
F. Mungwi Disrtict
1 HRH Chief Chitimukulu (Paramount) Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Chimbola Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Makasa Bemba People
G. Kasama District
1 HRH Senior Chief Mwamba – Bemba People
2 HRH Chief Nkolemfumu – Bemba People
3 HRH Chief Munkonge- Bemba People
H. Mporokoso District
1 HRH Chief Chitoshi -Lungu People
2 HRH Chief Mukupa Kaoma- Lungu People
3 HRH Chief Mumpolokoso – Bemba People
4 HRH Chief Shibwalya Kapila Bemba People
I. Nsama District
1 HRH Senior Chief Nsama Tabwa People
8. NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE
A. Kabompo District
1 HRH Chief Kalunga Luchazi People
2 HRH Chief Chiyengele Mbunda People
B. Manyinga District
1 HRH Senior Chief Sikufele Mbunda People
C. Kasempa District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kasempa Kaonde People
2 HRH Chief Ingwe Kaonde People
D. Mufumbwe District
1 HRH Chief Mushima Kaonde People
2 HRH Chief Chizera Kaonde People
E. Mwinilunga District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kanongesha Lunda People
2 HRH Senior Chief Saliunga Lunda People
3 HRH Chief Chibwika Lunda People
4 HRH Chief Kakoma Lunda People
5 HRH Chief Kanyama Lunda People
6 HRH Chief Ntambu Kaonde People
F. Solwezi District
1 HRH Chief Kapijimpanga Kaonde People
G. Kalumbila District
1 HRH Senior Chief Musele Lunda People
2 HRH Senior Chief Mukumbi Kaonde People
3 HRH Chief Matebo Kaonde People
4 HRH Chief Mumena Kaonde People
H. Mushindano District
1 HRH Senior Chief Kalilele Lamba People
2 HRH Senior Chief Mujimanzovu Kaonde People
3 HRH Chief Mulonga Lamba People
4 HRH Chief Musaka Lamba People
5 HRH Chieftainess Chikola Lamba People
I. Ikelengi District
1 HRH Chief Ikelenge Lunda People
2 HRH Chief Nyakaseya Lunda-Ndembu People
3 HRH Chief Mwininyilamba Lunda People
J. Zambezi District
1 HRH Senior Chief Ishindi Lunda People
2 HRH Senior Chief Ndungu Luvale People
3 HRH Chief Chinyama Litapi Luvale People
4 HRH Chief Ishima Lunda People
5 HRH Chief Kucheka Luvale People
6 HRH Chief Mpidi Lunda People
7 HRH Chieftainess Nyakuleng’a Lunda People
9. SOUTHERN PROVINCE
A. Chikankata District
1 HRH Chieftainess Mwenda Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Naluama Tonga People
B. Choma District
1 HRH Chief Macha Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Mapanza Tonga People
3 HRH Chief Cooma Tonga People
C. Pemba District
1 HRH Chief Hamaundu Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Moyo Tonga People
D. Gwembe District
1 HRH Chief Munyumbwe Tonga People
E. Kalomo District
1 HRH Chief Chikanta Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Siachitema Tonga People
3 HRH Chief Sipatunyana Tonga People
F. Kazungula District
1 HRH Chief Sekute Toka Leya People
2 HRH Chief Mukuni Leya People
3 HRH Chief Musokotwane Toka Leya People
4 HRH Chief Nyawa Tonga People
5 HRH Chief Moomba Nkoya People
G. Mazabuka District
1 HRH Chief Mwanachingwala Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Hanjalika Tonga People
H. Monze District
1 HRH Chief Chona Tonga People
2 HRH Chieftainess Choongo Tonga People
3 HRH Chief Monze Tonga People
4 HRH Chief Mwanza Tonga People
5 HRH Chief Hamusonde Tonga People
6 HRH Chief Ufwenuka Tonga People
I. Namwala District
1 HRH Chief Mukobela Ila People
2 HRH Chief Muchila Ila People
3 HRH Chief Mungaila Ila People
4 HRH Chief Nalubamba Ila People
J. Siavonga District
1 HRH Chief Sinadambwe Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Simamba Tonga People
K. Sinazongwe District
1 HRH Chief Sinazongwe Tonga People
2 HRH Chief Sinazongwe Tonga People
L. Zimba District
1 HRH Chief Simwatachela Tonga People
10. WESTERN PROVINCE
A. Western Province
1 The Litunga (Paramount Chief) Lozi People
B. Senanga & Nalolo District
1 HRH Litunga-La-Mboela Lozi People
C. Kalabo & Sikongo District
1 HRH Mboanjikana Lozi People
D. Mwandi, Mulobezi & Sesheke Districts
1 HRH Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta Lozi People
E. Kaoma District
1 HRH Senior Chief Amukena Lozi People
2 HRH Chief Mutondo Nkoya People
F. Sioma & Shangombo Districts
1 HRH Chief Lukama Lozi People
G. Lukulu & Mitete Districts
1 HRH Chief Anangánga Lozi People
H. Mongu & Limulunga District
1 HRH Chief Kandala Mbunda People
I. Nkeyema District
1 HRH Chief Chiengele Mbunda People
J. Mongu District
1 HRH Chief Kahare Nkoya People