Here is what you need to know about Kamala’s VP pick Tim Walz and his record on Black issues

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been selected by Kamala Harris as her vice-presidential running mate. The news of Harris picking Walz took social media by storm on Tuesday.

Walz, a Midwestern Democrat, is a former high school teacher and military veteran. He is expected to appeal to conservative-leaning voters in the forthcoming U.S. elections.

Before his selection, other prospective VP candidates included Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

After Harris settled on Walz, a source told NBC News, “Harris made calls to the contenders who were not selected Tuesday morning.”

Her decision to pick Walz appears to have been supported by progressive groups and unions.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said in a statement, “Gov. Walz is known as the ‘Education Governor’ because he has been an unwavering champion for public school students and educators and an ally for working families and unions.”

Pringle added that under Walz’s tenure as leader of Minnesota, he “helped enact a long list of progressive policy priorities in Minnesota, could win over voters in Midwestern swing states. He said he would help Democrats push to expand reproductive health, voting, and workers’ rights on the federal level, if elected.”

More about Tim Walz

In 2006, Walz started his political career and ran for Congress in a Republican-leaning district where he defeated the incumbent. He served in that seat until he won the race for governor in 2018 and 2022. Also the head of the Democratic Governors Association, Walz has been active on the campaign trail for Biden and Harris in recent years.

Walz, 60, gained prominence after one of his videos went viral and appeared on television. Referring to former President Donald Trump and VP running mate J.D. Vance, he said, “These guys are just weird.” He is also known for standing against the GOP.

Raised in a small town in Nebraska, Walz’s background is seen as an advantage in helping to secure the rural vote. “The golden rule that makes small towns work so we’re not at each others’ throats all the time in a little town is: mind your own damn business,” Walz said at their first rally on Tuesday.

Why Kamala Harris probably chose Tim Walz

Harris’ decision to choose Walz has given room for speculation. Insider sources familiar with the selection process have said, “The vice president was looking for a governing partner she had chemistry with and could envision working well with for the next four to eight years.”

“She wanted someone who would not undermine her leadership, could potentially expand the Democratic map and who could deftly handle GOP attacks,” the sources told NBC News.

“Putting Walz on the ticket could help Democrats hold the state’s 10 electoral votes and bolster the party more broadly in the Midwest. No Republican has won a statewide race in Minnesota since Tim Pawlenty was re-elected governor in 2006, but GOP candidates for attorney general and state auditor came close in 2022,” reported local news outlet WCVB.

Impact on Black communities

The VP running mate is also known for his advocacy that has helped Black communities. In July, he signed the African American Family Preservation Act to grant protections to families confronted with separation in the foster care system.

In February 2023, Walz signed the CROWN Act to fight against the discrimination Black and brown people face in the workplace and at school because of their hair texture or style.

To help address violence against Black women, Walz established the Missing and Murdered African American Women’s Task Force in 2021.

Following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, he enacted police reforms after a lengthy struggle to get a bill through the state’s divided government.

Other advocacy

Additionally, Walz has been a known figure advocating for safeguarding reproductive rights, which include access to in vitro fertilization.

Are you happy about Kamala Harris’ decision to pick Walz as her VP running mate? Your thoughts are welcome in the comments section.