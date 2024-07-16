Here Is Why Kodak Black Will No Longer Perform “Super Gremlin”

Kodak Black is taking his sobriety journey very seriously, and for that reason, the Florida rapper informed his fans in an Instagram live that he is saying goodbye to any future performances of the hit song “Super Gremlin.

He attributed his decision to his previous experiences of being “scared to be sober” and his resolve to give up drugs.

“I’m going to stop performing ‘Super Gremlin,’ period. Generally speaking, I’m sober, and I say this to my people to let them know that it’s a serious matter. I could talk about it now. Do you feel me? For the most part, bro, I am sober,” he declared in a live Instagram video.

“Like Batman, I couldn’t have waited ’til, like, Saturday [to take drugs]. Now, I can wait a few days. I’m proud of myself. I ain’t saying I couldn’t have; it was just like a ni**a was scared to be sober.”

He then encouraged other drug abusers to give up by saying: “That’s motivation for ni**as to feel like if the Gremlin could do it, y’all could do it.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has opened up about his challenges with pills.

During one of his concerts, he told fans how much he regretted rapping about taking “perocets” in Super Gremlin.

He then admitted to his old habit of chewing “100 Percs a day” and being grateful that they weren’t fake which he felt if they were, he could “have been dead.”

“I swear to God, and my nias will vouch, I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average, like 40! If I was fking with them fake shts, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I said that. I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that sht, ya feel me?”

In 2023, Kodak Black was arrested and later dismissed on cocaine charges. Following the incident, he spoke out about getting sober.

“I remember a point in my life when I was chewing a lot of Percs,” he said in April during another IG Live session.

“Bro, I’m proud of myself. I’ve never been this happy in my life, bro. I don’t know where this came from. What the f**k is going on? I ain’t even going to say I’m anti-Perc. Like, I never took a Perc since I been home but, bro, my dosage is so low that I can’t believe it myself. Man, I’m telling y’all, bro”, Kodak Black went on.