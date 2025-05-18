Here’s Why 50 Cent Thinks Diddy Should Have Taken a Plea Deal 

If there’s anyone that has been keen and has not shied away from his opinion on Diddy ‘s court case, it is G-Unit crooner, 50 Cent.

The musician, who is known in real life as Curtis Jackson, has even gone ahead as executive producer of a docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs, a project 50 announced in December 2023.

Even though it is not yet available to watch on any platform and lacks a formal title, it is still being developed by G-Unit Films and Television Inc and will focus on the sexual assault and rape allegations against Combs, with proceeds benefiting the victims.

This is far from the first time 50 has shared his thoughts on the state of affairs surrounding Diddy.

During the opening day of Diddy’s trial, the prosecution’s first witness was a male sex worker named Daniel Philip, who claimed he was once asked to urinate on Cassie.

50 responded to this by uploading a picture of a fountain with water coming out of a boy’s penis with a caption: “Diddy, ‘In your mouth! SMH LOL.”

However, his latest submission comes in light of Cassie’s bombshell testimony in court.

Cassie’s testimony is giving followers of Diddy’s case a different perspective and opinions on Diddy’s alleged freak-offs.

As a result, 50 Cent thinks Diddy should have taken a plea deal after hearing Cassie‘s testimony in the ongoing sex trafficking trial.

This is because Diddy had previously been offered a plea deal in exchange for a lesser sentence, but he turned it down shortly before jury selection.

On Thursday, May 15, 50 the rapper hopped on his official Instagram to share a post on the ongoing criminal trial, which saw the disgraced mogul’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura taking the stand.

During her time on the stand, Ventura recounted horrid details about what allegedly transpired during her relationship with Diddy.

Clearly what she said swayed most followers and 50 Cent, who was equally shook by some of the things he heard.

“After listening to today’s testimony, I think the diddler should have taken the plea offer.” 50 Cent wrote. “The sh– they are saying is beyond me, so what do you think?”