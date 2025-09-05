Here’s Why BMW X3, Ford Mustang, VW Polo, And Other Vehicles Were Recalled

Ford Mustang, VW Polo, BMW X3 Among Vehicles Recalled by NCC

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a sweeping recall affecting thousands of vehicles across South Africa.

The affected brands include Ford, BMW, Volkswagen, and Hino, with recalls covering the Mustang, Transit Custom, X3, Polo, and 500 Series buses.

Safety Risks Identified

According to the NCC , the recalls stem from serious manufacturing defects that could put drivers and passengers at risk.

Ford Mustang (2021–2022) – faulty fuel pump that can stall the engine mid-drive.

Ford Transit Custom (2024–2025) – defective passenger airbag filter that may block deployment.

BMW X3 (G45 Series) – outer rear headrests that fail to provide adequate crash protection.

Volkswagen Polo (May 19–23, 2025) – rear axle improperly torqued, risking detachment.

Hino 500 Series Buses (2018–2025) – incorrectly torqued drag link and missing split pins, threatening steering control.

Free Repairs for Vehicle Owners

The NCC has urged all affected vehicle owners to immediately visit authorised dealerships for inspections and repairs. All corrective work will be carried out free of charge.

“These recalls are not optional. They are essential for the safety of motorists, passengers, and all road users,” the commission stressed.

A Strong Warning to Consumers

The commission reminded consumers not to delay in addressing the defects.

“Even if your vehicle appears to be running normally, these hidden faults can result in sudden and catastrophic failures,” an NCC spokesperson warned.

Public Questions on Vehicle Quality and Recall Delays

Following the NCC’s announcement, many people have raised concerns over the effectiveness of quality control in the automotive industry. Some questioned how vehicles with such serious defects managed to pass quality assurance tests in the first place, while others expressed frustration that recalls like the BMW X3’s were only issued months after similar actions had already taken place in other countries.

@GI_Irvin;

Therefore, I am assuming that those cars from China are better vehicles since I have never observed them to be recalled.樂

@Monametsii;

How did these vehicles pass quality assurance tests 樂

@PhoshPk;

What took them so long to recall BMW X3 when other countries, have recalled them earlier this year.

North America recalled it in Nov 2024.

@VeeOpulence;

This is what happens when there’s mass production. No one checks anything anymore.