Heritage president Chishala Kateka proposes questions as HH

addresses media on Monday

Kateka…

HICHILEMA MUST ANSWER PERTINENT QUESTIONS

24th April, 2022

Monday 25th April 2022 Press Conference by the Republican President

President Hakainde Hichilema has not been communicative to the the Zambian people for a while now and issues that he should have addressed have gone begging. This has resulted in us, the Zambian people, making our own conclusions on matters where we expected to receive guidance from the Head of State and where guidance was not forthcoming.

The Head of State has finally been forced by ‘issues’ that he can no longer ignore and announced that he will be holding a Press Conference on Monday 25th April, 2022.

We are looking forward to this date with the press as there are a number of issues that we, at the New Heritage Party, are of the view that the President needs to speak to and clarify. These include:

1. The Milingo Lungu claims and which are now before the Constitutional Court versus State House denial of the same. Who is telling the truth?

2. Why are UPND cadres desirous of hounding out the DPP? Who put them up to this? Are the statements by the cadres orchestrated or is this merely coincidental?

3. The fight against corruption:

– The $51m fertilizer scandal – what is the President and the UPND’s position regarding this?

– Forest 27. When do we see action?

– The Minister of Foreign Affairs at Sinoma and the Chinese official – any comment?

4. The firing or retiring of people at ZESCO, RDA, ZICTA and in the Civil Service and replacing these with people from Southern, Western, and North Western Provinces – Do you think this will bring about healing and unity in the nation?

5. The President has complained that his appointees are letting him down. What action does he intend to take to address this issue?

6. What immediate plans does the UPND in Government have to address the plight of Zambians with these sky rocketing cost of living?

Let those questions suffice for now.

Chishala Kateka

President – New Heritage Party