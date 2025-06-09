“He’s Alive” – Ex Minister Attacked With Axe In Suspected Love Triangle

Shock as ex-minister survives brutal axe attack



Former Cabinet Minister and long-serving Binga South MP, Joel Gabbuza, is recovering in hospital after a suspected love triangle turned violent. The politician was reportedly attacked with an axe by a man who accused him of having an affair with his wife

False rumours of Gabbuza’s death had spread quickly. But his family says he is very much alive.

“He is receiving treatment at Hwange Colliery Hospital. His condition has improved from last night, he is now able to speak,” said his son in a brief telephone interview with CITE.

“We are making arrangements to transfer him to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo,”

he added.

Love triangle suspicions behind the attack

Sources say the alleged attacker suspected Gabbuza of being romantically involved with his wife. The incident is believed to have occurred late on Friday, 7th June 2025.

Police have not yet issued an official statement. However, locals say the motive appears personal.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the attacker fled the scene. Authorities are believed to be investigating the incident.

Gabbuza’s long political career

Gabbuza’s political career spanned over two decades. He was first elected in 2000 as MP for Binga under the MDC banner. Following electoral boundary changes in 2008, he represented Binga South until his recall in October 2023.

Joel Gabuza was the Zimbabwe Minister of Water Resources and Development from 2009 during the Government of National Unity formed between the ruling ZanuPF and the opposition, and held office until 2013 when a new cabinet was appointed, and Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was appointed as the new Minister of Water and Climate.