Breaking News: Hezb0llah Still Holds Thousands of Rockets and Long-Range Missiles Capable of Striking Israel





Hezb0llah continues to maintain a significant missile and rocket arsenal capable of striking targets across Israel, according to recent reporting and security assessments cited in international media.





The militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles, the majority of which are short-range systems designed to target northern Israel. However, the arsenal also includes long-range missiles capable of reaching deeper into Israeli territory, posing a continued strategic threat in the region.



According to estimates referenced in recent reports, Hezb0llah is believed to have more than 1,000 long-range missiles, alongside a much larger stockpile of shorter-range rockets. These systems are capable of striking major population centers and strategic infrastructure across Israel if a large-scale conflict erupts.





Military analysts note that Hezb0llah’s arsenal has grown significantly over the past two decades, transforming the group into one of the most heavily armed non-state actors in the world. The majority of its rocket inventory consists of unguided artillery rockets, though intelligence assessments indicate the group also possesses more advanced and longer-range missile systems capable of deeper strikes.





The continued existence of such a large arsenal is considered a major factor in the ongoing military tension between Israel and Hezb0llah along the Israel-Lebanon border.



Source: The Jerusalem Post