HH a disappointment to himself and UPND for becoming a dictator – Kateka



By Mubanga Mubanga



New Heritage party leader Chishala Kateka says President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has become a dictator, the very thing that he condemned while in opposition.





And civil rights activist Brebner Changala says unleashing armed police on unarmed opposition members at the court premises was the worst form of intimidation.





Last week at the Lusaka magistrates’ complex, police confiscated placards from opposition political party leaders who held a silent protest. This was during the court session of Mfuwe member of parliament Maureen Mabonga who was sentenced to 8 months’ simple improvement, for seditious practices.



In an interview yesterday, Kateka said President Hichilema was a disappointment to himself and his party for allowing that kind of behavior by the police at court



