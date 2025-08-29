HH AND CHAKWERA TO GRACE KULAMBA



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province to grace the 2025 Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people in Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.





The President will be accompanied by his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera.



Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri told journalists in Chipata this morning that the two Heads of State will be in the province for one day.





Mr Phiri also disclosed that Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, who is the special guest at this year’s ceremony, has already arrived at Mkaika, the Chewa headquarters in Katete.





And Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said over 400 police officers have been deployed at Mkaika to police the event.





Mr Mweemba added that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the ceremony is incident-free.



ZNBC