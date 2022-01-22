HH AND HIS JUNIOR MUST COME CLEAN OVER ATTEMPTS TO KILL DEMOCRACY … using state institutions, say Kabimba

By Staff Reporter

Economic Fighters (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says President Hakainde Hichilema, his political Advisor Levy Ngoma and Home Affairs and Internal Security permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba must come clean over the leaked audio they are said to be conspiring against the Democratic Party (DP).

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the audio which has gone viral where Ngoma and Akafumba are conspiring to frustrate the filing in of nominations for the DP candidate in Kabwata, further saying that they have the Registrar of Societies in their pocket but Electoral Commission of Zambia director Patrick Nshindano is standing in their way, which however, has been described as a fabrication by those in government, Kabimba demanded that President Hichilema and his officials come clean on this matter, rather than just escaping from it by saying that it was a fabrication, especially that they claimed that they were coming into power to clean the mess so that state institutions could operate independently without political interference.

“The whole issue hinges on investigations. The government position is to the effect that the conversation is fabricated. Then let them tell us who fabricated the conversation.

In the absence of that then the inescapable conclusion will be that that conversation took place,” Kabimba said. “The journalist from KBN is not being accused of being the one who fabricated the conversation, but airing the conversation which had already gone viral.”

Kabimba said even the move by the police to summon the journalist from KBN was an act of intimidation, as reporters have a duty to report on matters of public interest, given that the audio was already making the rounds on social media.

“So let them come clean, after all in the denial they were not accusing KBN of manufacturing the audio. So there is nothing, it’s an Act by police to cover the truth over the matter. They are the ones trying to clean up for the government,” said Kabimba. “The police and ZICTA must tell us the truth. Was that a genuine conversation?”

Kabimba continued.

“We demand that the government comes out clean on this matter, starting from the President to his people…this is a serious matter in terms of democracy and the growth of political parties and survival of political parties,” said Kabimba. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-and-his-junior-must-come-clean-over-attempts-to-kill-democracy-using-state-institutions-say-kabimba/