HH ASSURES CITIZENS OF IMPROVED ENERGY SUPPLY THROUGH NEW SOLAR AND COAL INVESTMENTS





President Hakainde Hichilema has assured citizens that the government is taking decisive steps to end power shortages through increased investment in solar and coal energy projects across the country.





The Head of State said the New Dawn Administration is implementing a diversified energy strategy that includes the generation of 700 megawatts (MW) from Maamba Coal Mine and an additional 100MW solar project in Chisamba, which will raise the district’s total energy output to 200MW.





President Hichilema explained that these initiatives form part of the government’s long-term plan to ensure a stable and sustainable energy supply for both households and industries.



