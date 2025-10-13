HH CALLS FOR UNITY, DISCIPLINE AND A STRONGER MANDATE IN 2026



Lusaka, Saturday, October, 12, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to give the UPND an even stronger mandate in the 2026 general elections by voting for the party’s candidates at parliamentary and local government levels.





Speaking during a meeting with UPND provincial, district, and constituency officials from across Lusaka Province at Mulungushi Conference Centre, President Hichilema said a clear majority in Parliament and local councils would enhance good governance and accelerate development.





“Every vote must go toward strengthening the UPND at all levels. When our MPs and councillors work in harmony with government, delivery becomes faster and more effective,” he said.





The President highlighted the New Dawn Administration’s achievements, including free education, which has enabled over 2.3 million children to return to school, and the abolition of examination fees.





He said funds previously spent on luxury ministerial vehicles have been redirected to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has increased from K1.6 million to K40 million per constituency.





He also reaffirmed government’s commitment to retirees’ welfare, noting that those who once slept at the Ministry of Finance awaiting payment have now been settled.



On the economy, President Hichilema said Zambia has emerged as the first country to complete debt restructuring since 2020, creating room for growth and investment. Despite the worst drought in living memory, the economy has continued to grow at 5.6% per annum, with no deaths from hunger recorded.





“If it were not for the people of Zambia, I would have died in prison. That is why we must always serve the people first,” he said.



The Head of State also assured citizens that government is addressing power shortages through investment in solar, coal, and hydro projects, including 700MW in Maamba and 100MW in Chisamba, while 500,000 hectares of land have been secured for irrigation to strengthen food security.





President Hichilema reiterated that the fight against corruption is non-selective, adding that property linked to former minister Joseph Malanji, including helicopters, will be forfeited to the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) for use in humanitarian operations.



“This is the job Zambians gave me, to fight corruption. Anyone stealing from hospitals or government projects is on their own,” he warned.





He also urged party members to reject tribalism and indiscipline, emphasising that the UPND is founded on unity and national identity.



“In the UPND, there is only one tribe, Zambian. We must remain disciplined, united, and loyal to the people we serve,” he said.

President Hichilema urged members to continue serving with humility, discipline, and unity:





“UPND has come a long way. Let’s build a party that outgrows us all. Together, we will deliver a peaceful, united, and prosperous Zambia.”



UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda called for mobilisation and voter registration ahead of 2026, saying discipline and loyalty remain central to the party’s strength.





National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso cautioned members against standing as independents, while National Chairman Collins Maoma reminded officials that CDF-funded projects should benefit local communities and UPND-aligned entrepreneurs with registered companies.





Provincial Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta reaffirmed the party’s strength in Lusaka, noting reduced opposition influence and increased grassroots mobilisation. Provincial Chairlady Angela Choona and Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda also pledged full support and readiness for 2026.





Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata commended the President’s leadership, saying the province is progressing under his administration.





The meeting was attended by UPND Members of Parliament, National Management Committee members, and other structures from all districts of Lusaka Province.



© UPND Media Team